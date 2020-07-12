1-For-1 Meal Offers For Post-Election Dinners Till 9 Aug

With GE2020 finally over, we’ve successfully completed one of the most intense elections in Singapore’s history.

Since holding polls during a pandemic is no easy feat, we’ve probably got a lot of catching up to do with our kakis just a day after the rush of Polling Day’s results.

We’ve compiled these ridiculously affordable 1-for-1 deals to treat your friends to hearty meals & an intellectual debate over residual matters that are on our mind.

From HK café staples to spicy Thai cuisine & kebabs, we hope they’ll come in useful as you enjoy wholesome post-election debates along the Clarke Quay riverside till the next GE comes around.

1. Tsui Wah

We may have different opinions on everything under the sun, but something we can definitely agree on is that affordable milk tea is a great unifier, no matter what the occasion.

Hong Kong-style restaurant Tsui Wah has a 1-for-1 promo, with 1 complimentary drink per main dish — like thicc curries and sizzling plate noodles.

Served in smiling porcelain teacups, warm drinks like their milk tea, coffee and Yuen Yang will calm you down amidst major tea spilled over social media the last 2 weeks.

2. Thai-Khun

Many of us miss exploring Thailand’s streets sprawling with night markets and street vendors, especially since Bangkok weekend shopping trips are off the cards in the near future.

While we can’t return for holidays in our neighbouring countries yet, Thai-Khun’s authentic Thai grill offerings will be a good way to cure your FOMO.

Expect deals on their 1-for-1 Fun-Thai-Sticks — the perfect snacks to munch on while you contemplate our country’s future with your loved ones, post-election.

Besides appetisers, classic staples like Stir-Fried Minced Chicken with Basil on the menu will also conjure up warm memories of your adventures in Bangkok.

3. Holey Moley Golf Club

Bars and clubs have not reopened in Phase 2. However, F&B outlets like Holey Moley Golf Club will satisfy your cravings for beers and cocktails with their 1-for-1 promos.

We hear that their Sugar Caddy ($19) – a complex blend of vodka & lychee liqueur shaken with blueberry puree, topped with a Holey Moley candy kebab – is the perfect drink when you’re in for a long conversation about GE2020 results.

Discussing the future of our country with patriotic friends and family can last for hours. To keep yourself energized, order their massive Motherclucker pizzas topped with peri peri chicken, capsicum and mozzarella for $21.

Choose from 30cm pizzas ($22+) or 1-metre pizzas ($58+)

Vegan diners can opt for their Impossible Cheeseburger – using plant-based meat – slathered with Texas BBC sauce & a side of classic fries for $25.

4. Hooters

If you’re more in tune with US politics though, Hooters is a nice setting for you to compare our 4G leaders with their American counterparts.

The popular American restaurant chain is offering 1-for-1 alcoholic beverages, sandwiches, salads, chicken wings, and main courses for dine-in customers.

Meat lovers can order a few plates of their popular Hooters Wings and Fries coated with mild spicy Hot Sauce. If you want to tune up the flavour, you can request their very spicy 911 sauce.

Do remember to call the right emergency number in Singapore if you overestimated your spice tolerance.

5. Harry’s

Singaporeans may be buzzing over a few GE2020 personalities who shot to fame recently, but Harry’s the name to remember if you’re seeking a good meal.

Harry’s 1-for-1 delectable treats deal is making a comeback. They offer a 1-for-1 promo on selected mains, pasta, and Asian Palates.

While you ponder over how Singapore would change after Polling Day, grab these nourishing meals to stimulate your thoughts.

6. Octapas

Swilling pints of beer is one of the best ways to discuss memorable moments of Polling Day. Have some fun recalling your experience at the voting station as you clink glasses over Spanish-style delicacies.

Similar to most restaurants in Clarke Quay, Octapas is also offering 1-for-1 drinks on their wines, beers, and spirits.

Getting our normal lives back may take time. However, at least we can enjoy these 1-for-1 deals on Octapas’ classic tapas and new generation tapas.

Tuck into their delicious Albondigas En Salsa composed of Spanish meatballs dipped into heavenly garlic tomato sauce.

They’ve also reinvented escargots with this Shrimp-Cargot. This Spanish-style escargot is made with fresh prawns baked solidly into a buttery button mushroom.

A hearty meal befitting inspiring discussions over candidates you were rooting for.

7. Zorba The Greek Taverna

Watching political candidates duke it out onscreen about cheem policies may have sounded like ‘Greek’ to you, so food from the region could be a timely addition to the post-GE2020 agenda.

Stop by this intimate tavern tucked away in the heart of CBD, with the casual charm you’d expect from the Aegean coast.

Guests can expect 1-for-1 European spirits – both Greek and international – to spice up flavours of Greek cuisine.

Zorba The Greek Taverna’s 1-for-1 dishes include mouthwatering appetisers such as crispy calamari and classic pita bread.

8. Kushikatsu Tanaka

Kushikatsu Tanaka specialises in the popular Osaka street cuisine ⁠— Kushikatsu. The Japanese dish consists of deep-fried cutlets of skewered meat & vegetables.

1-for-1 promos on these golden deep fried skewers aside, we’re sure they’ll be on your slate of eligible candidates for appetisers — regardless of which GRC is your homebase.

9. Privé Clarke Quay

To avoid conflict with your loved ones, it’s probably best to respectfully agree to disagree on political perspectives.

But in the realm of cuisine, consider settling the perennial dilemma of a Western versus Asian dinner by electing for the best of both worlds.

Privé brings a rich variety of international cuisine, comprising Steak, Fish and Chips, Hainanese Chicken Rice, and Singapore Laksa.

If you’re dining in a group of 5, these 1-for-1 deals on Chicken Satay ($12), as well as Truffle Fries ($14) and Pan-Fried Impossible™ Gyoza ($12), will go well with robust dinner chatter.

1 for 1 Pan-Fried Impossible™ Gyoza (3pc) ($12)

You can also pair 1-for-1 nibbles with 1-for-1 house pour spirits ($13) to accompany your lengthy conversations about the future of Singapore with patriotic loved ones.

10. Shiraz Kebab

Watching our upcoming leaders’ cheeky ‘roasts’ with opposition members was a pretty interesting experience since GE2020 moved online for the first time in our history.

Shiraz Kebab’s 1-for-1 deals on wings & fries are a good way to grill your dinner companions on their favourite politician’s policies & savour well-seasoned meat at the same time.

If you’re gunning to redeem the 1-for-1 promo, do note that both sides should be ordered à la carte — aka as separate items on the menu.

FYI, their falafels also boast of freshly baked pita bread with homemade hummus sauce.

Jio your post-election kakis for dinner

From now till 9 Aug, go for your perfect food & drinks pair with the 1-for-1 promotions from 25 participating outlets in Clarke Quay.

Now that we’ve locked in our new government and Phase 3 could be just around the corner — we bet you’re eager to bond with friends and family over food.

But remember that these deals are only valid for dine-in customers from Monday to Sunday starting from each outlet’s opening time until 9pm.

The triple bonus campaign of these Clarke Quay F&B outlets also begins from 3 Jul-31 Aug. To sweeten the deal — you’ll get up to $30 eCapitaVouchers while you spend at Clarke Quay on 3 different days.

Hearty meals, hearty debates

Regardless of our political affiliations, there’s nothing that unites us more than a hearty meal in a local restaurant & quality time spent with our best mates.

Hopefully you’ll find these 1-for-1 lobangs useful, when it comes to treating your significant others & friends to a meal.

After all, we’re one united nation when it comes to enjoying good food. You can browse more deals at Clarke Quay here.

Address: 3 River Valley Road, Singapore 179024

Nearest MRT Stations: Clarke Quay (NE5), Fort Canning (DT20)

