1-For-1 Promo For Singapore Zoo & Wildlife Reserves Tickets Bought Online

It might seem like just yesterday when our young ones returned for their first day of school. But in actuality, 3 months have actually passed since then and the March school holidays are just around the corner.

If you plan on bringing your ‘lil ones out during the 1-week break, you might want to consider visiting the attractions under Singapore Wildlife Reserves (SWR).

See, the SWR is offering a 4-day promotion where tickets to its 4 attractions are available on a 1-for-1 basis. This essentially means you can bring your children to gai gai at half the price.

1-for-1 promo eligible for tickets to 4 WRS attractions

SWR’s 1-for-1 promo is pretty straightforward. As its name suggest. You buy one ticket and get another for a grand total of $0.

This is applicable for tickets to all 4 of its attractions,

Jurong Bird Park

Night Safari

River Safari

Singapore Zoo

So chances are, your children will be able to spot their favourite animals at one of these attractions, no matter how exotic they are.

Though the purchases have to be made within the 4-day period from 3-7 Mar, visitors can choose to visit on any of the days between 3-31 Mar. This includes during the 1-week March school holidays from 22-28 Mar.

If you’ve yet to utilised your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, they can also be used as part of the deal.

Applicable to both adult and children tickets

Before purchasing your tickets, here are some other terms and conditions that you should take note of.

For starters, the tickets have to be purchased online and the dates of visits have to be on the same day.

The promo is applicable to both adult and children ticket. Customers will be charged based on the ticket with the higher value.

The following Singapore residents may enjoy the 1-for-1 deal,

Singaporeans

Permanent Residents

Employment Pass holders

Dependent Pass holders

Long-Term Visit Pass holders

For the full list of T&Cs, check out SWR’s page here.

Book early in case you forget

If you’d like to bring your kiddos out for a wildlife excursion during the March holidays, this is one deal you do not want to miss out on.

The promotion will only be on for 4 days, so better book early if you’re keen.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.