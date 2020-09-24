10,000 Cabbies & Private-Hire Drivers Test Negative For Covid-19, Indicating Low Community Transmission

If you’re wondering whether it’s safe to venture back into your workplace due to the risk of getting Covid-19, spare a thought for our cabbies and private-hire car (PHC) drivers.

To earn their livelihood, they’ve to be stuck in the confines of a car for many hours a day with a host of strangers. Thus, there’s been concern about their susceptibility to the virus.

Thankfully, after an initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to test targeted groups – including these drivers – more than 10,000 have amazingly tested negative.

Source

Results indicate low community transmission: MOH

In an update by the MOH on Wednesday (23 Sep), it said the voluntary testing for taxi and PHC drivers took place from 8 to 22 Sep.

More than 10,000 drivers were tested, and all came back negative.

MOH said the good results mean that there’s very low community transmission.

It also means that Singapore’s safe management measures are effective in keeping us safe.

MOH then thanked all those involved for their support.

Source

Negative results a positive sign

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (23 Sep), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung cheered the negative results of the drivers, signifying their clean bill of health.

Source

He stressed that testing is instrumental in combating the virus

He also encouraged the public to continue to be vigilant and adhere to safe management practices to keep public transport safe.

In a corny turn of phrase, he added,

Let’s continue to #StayNegative when testing Covid-19 and #StayPositive in overcoming Covid-19.

Hope more drivers undergo testing

As cabbies and PHC drivers provide a very important service, and are some of the people most at risk of contracting Covid-19, they’ve rightly considered frontliners.

Thus, we’re relieved that they’ve been given the all-clear from the virus.

We hope that more drivers will undergo the test to put their minds, and those of their passengers, at ease.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image taken from Facebook.