Trailer Beats Red Light At Jurong, Other Cars Follow Suit

Motorists are taught to look at traffic lights for the signal to move off.

But some motorists have bizarrely developed a habit of looking at their fellow drivers for the ‘cue’.

On Thursday (10 Sep), a clip was uploaded on the My Grandfather’s Road Facebook page showing a trailer allegedly beating the red light at a Jurong traffic junction.

While such incidents normally occur in isolation, 18 other vehicles followed suit, disregarding the red traffic light. You can watch the video in full here.

Trailer beats red light after seeing adjacent motorbike inch forward

At the start of the video, the vehicle which the dashcam footage was captured from was seen coming to a stop behind a blue trailer.

According to the video’s description, the incident took place along Jurong Town Hall Road near the Teban AYE Flyover.

While the traffic light on the left continues to show red, a motorbike next to the lorry moves off abruptly.

The lorry instantly followed suit, while the rest of the vehicles at the junction were stationary.

As the lorry moves off, it becomes apparent that the motorcycle had only moved a few metres forward.

However, as the trailer crosses the pedestrian crossing, the motorcycle – along with vehicles on the other 4 lanes – started moving off too.

This happened despite the 3 traffic lights facing the junction showing red.

In total, about 19 vehicles allegedly beat the red light in the duration of the video.

The last vehicle to do so – a red car on the leftmost lane – beat the red light 16 seconds after the initial trailer moved off.

Some netizens say traffic light was faulty

Many netizens have since shared their thoughts on the incident.

A fair number of them criticised the motorists for succumbing to ‘herd mentality’.

Another joked that the incident would have generated a considerable amount of revenue for the traffic police.

Some netizens interestingly pointed out that the traffic lights looked faulty.

On closer inspection, that could be the case, as cars on the opposite side of the road were moving as well.

Hope no accident occurred

Whatever the case, we hope no accidents occurred as a result of the cars beating the red light.

MS News has reached out to LTA for a statement on the case and will provide an update when more information is available.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.