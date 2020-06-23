Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Informs Singapore About General Election In “Live” Telecast To The Nation

President Halimah Yacob dissolved the Singapore Parliament on Tuesday (23 Jun) at the request of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he said in a “live” telecast to the nation via his Facebook page.

According to a statement from the Prime Minster’s Office, Mr Lee has advised for Nomination Day to be on 30 Jun. President Halimah has agreed with the date.

The President has also issued the Writ of Election, and Polling Day is on 10 Jul.

Cooling-off day, a 24-hour period during which political parties and candidates are not allowed to campaign, will fall on the day before Polling Day – 9 Jul.

Election held amid Covid-19 outbreak

Under Singapore law, a General Election must be held within 3 months after the dissolution of Parliament.

The 2020 General Election will be unlike any from the past, given the Covid-19 pandemic that we’re in the midst of.

That said, the Elections Department has laid out the foundations to make such an election possible, including the introduction of safety guidelines and measures that candidates and parties have to abide by.

This is breaking news, please check back for more updates to the article.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.