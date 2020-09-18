3-Storey Starbucks In Yangpyeong Lets You Savour Coffee & Enjoy Scenic Views Of Han River

For K-drama fans, the Han River is a memorable destination for breakups, confessions, and romantic dates.

The next time you make a visit, you can even get a panoramic overview of the scenic riverside at this new Starbucks outlet.

In August, Starbucks Korea opened its Yangpyeong outlet. This massive 3-storey structure boasts tall glass walls for sightseeing with a delicious kopi or frappuccino in hand.

From the inside, you’ll be able to watch the natural landscapes and boats floating along the shining stream.

If you’re planning a K-drama tour, here’s the lowdown on the must-visit Starbucks branch where you can frequent once leisure travel is allowed again.

3-storey Starbucks outlet in Yangpyeong

Located near the South Han River, the Starbucks Yangpyeong outlet is the company’s largest branch in South Korea.

The 3-storey building can cater to an astounding total of 260 customers on its 2nd and 3rd floors.

Unlike the typical Starbucks branch, this outlet is located beside lush greenery and a picturesque body of water. As time passes, you’ll be able to witness clear skies turning to grey in the nighttime.

Modern interior with glass walls

When working from home, it can be difficult to muster the necessary motivation. Yet, this branch will provide you with a change of scenery that will refresh your mind and spirit.

To level-up your café experience, these floor-to-ceiling glass windows enable visitors to bask on the flourishing flora and fauna, with distant mountains as the background.

Just like a real-life K-drama, you can bring bae and immerse yourself in this romantic atmosphere. As you feel the cool breeze, you can have intimate conversations and plan your upcoming itinerary.

Bonding with bae while gazing at these clear skies will help you forge a deeper connection and an appreciation for the little moments.

All-in-one Starbucks experience

Coffee aficionados will be happy to learn that the outlet combines these 3 distinct experiences—a Teavana bar, a Reserve coffee bar, and a drive-thru kiosk.

If you prefer speedy service and multiple cups of coffee, hang out in the bar or the wooden benches for easy access to local baristas.

The wide variety of local blends and diverse tea could inspire you to make a return visit to savour drinks exclusive to South Korea.

Meanwhile, coffee lovers can start their day right with their preferred pick-me-up and get the energy boost they need to visit nearby temples and tourist attractions.

While waiting for your order, look up to catch these golden leaves seemingly falling from the sky.

Bakery & brunch sets

Travelling requires a jam-packed brunch set so you’re energized for upcoming adventures. Fortunately, they have a bakery with an assortment of cheesecakes, croissants, sandwiches, and salads to fuel you throughout your stay.

Those eager for a loaded meal can get their fill through their brunch sets which include potatoes, toast, and sausages.

Bookmark 3-storey Starbucks on wishlist

Due to the pandemic, Singaporeans are not allowed to travel for leisure to Korea just yet.

While we can’t predict the end of the Covid-19 outbreak, the declining cases in Korea and Singapore make us feel hopeful that we can visit in the upcoming months.

Until then, you might want to leave this café in your Starbucks wishlist, so that you can get the ultimate coffee experience while marvelling at the beauty of Han River.

Address: 76 Yanggeun-ro, Yangpyeong-eub, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do

Opening hours: 9am-9pm

Drive-thru Kiosk Operating Hours: 7am-11pm

Contact number: 010-1522-3232

