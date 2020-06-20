Japanese Culinary Artist Was Teaching Son How To Make Sashimi When He Started Creating Masterpieces

Our loving fathers bestowed us with life lessons to survive the real world, but one dad has taken it to the next level.

A Japanese father named Mikyou – whose Instagram handle is @mikyoui00 – initially created 3-dimensional sashimi paintings of swans, princesses, and angels online so that he could teach his son how to prepare sashimi.

However, his hobby has evolved into a viral sensation, and he now has 71,000 Instagram followers.

As we celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, here’s a look at one dad’s attempt to instill cooking skills and food appreciation into his son.

1. Octopus lady

This Octopus lady is made with intricate slices of tako, or octopus tentacles. We’re impressed with the symmetrical slices of the dress, which must have taken a lot of time to put together, proving that it’s difficult to stitch an outfit together, regardless of what material you use.

2. Princess Ariel

Just when you think you’ve seen every Disney Princess fan art, this Princess Ariel sashimi painting takes you by surprise.

The vibrant dish combines tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and sashimi, and perfectly captures Ariel’s movement and grace.

3. Queen Elsa

Near to the release of the Frozen 2 movie, Mikyou made the cold yet charming Queen Elsa, of Arendelle.

Instead of the icicles Elsa forms though her special powers, this version has Elsa surrounded by flowers.

4. Mulan

The Mulan movie may have been postponed due to the pandemic, but at least you can enjoy a sashimi painting of her that will bring honour to all foodies.

We especially like the sliver of fish that makes up her sword.

5. Ballet dancer

Ballet fans are often enchanted by the lovely moves of the dancers in the iconic Swan Lake.

While this painting doesn’t involve movement, the sophisticated slices of highly prized sea bream achieve the same effect.

6. Silver dragon

Sushi aficionados will know that Sayori (Japanese halfbeak) is well-known for its clean flavour and intoxicating aroma.

However, we never thought that it could be served up dragon-style until now.

7. Pink swan

This cherry pink swan will impress any pastel lover.

While this creative concoction tempts us to slice our sashimi so creatively the next time we eat the dish, we doubt it will look as perfect as this.

8. Reunited couple

This romantic piece reminds us of how couples were forced into what seemed like long-distance relationships during the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

As we entered Phase 2, lovers across the city were finally reunited like this couple.

9. Cat

Many of us would love fresh salmon slices for breakfast like this kitten.

We’re green with envy because this cat is surrounded by the best treats it could hope for, and a piece of rose-shaped salmon sashimi to boot.

10. Fairies

We might only see fairies in movies and illustrations, but if they could be served on a platter, they’d look like this artistically placed sashimi dish.

Just like this mythical creature, we hope we can take to the skies for travel soon.

He’s never worked in the art & design field

These 3-D sashimi paintings show that a father’s love can lead to wonderful creations.

Unlike most culinary artists, Mikyou has surprisingly never worked in the art and design field. He’s just a home cook who simply wanted to teach his son the basics of slicing and preparing sashimi.

The creative learning process of doing that led to astounding results.

While most of us don’t have artistic parents, we can definitely relate to this dad’s dedication in teaching his son.

