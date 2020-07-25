Man & Woman Accused Of Killing 4-Year-Old At Suites @ Guillemard

On Monday (20 Jul) evening, the Singapore Police received a report claiming that a 4-year-old girl had gone missing.

The girl has since been established to be dead, and the police has identified 3 suspects linked to the death.

On Saturday (25 Jul), a man and woman were reportedly charged with the murder of the young child, who’s the daughter of the second individual.

A third woman was charged with disposing of the 4-year-old’s body.

Man & woman accused of murdering 4-year-old in Feburary

According to The Straits Times (ST), the pair were accused of killing the 4-year-old girl at Suites @ Guillemard in February.

Source

The deceased, Megan Khung Yu Wai, was apparently the biological daughter of the woman charged with murder — 24-year-old Mdm Foo Li Ping.

Another woman, 30-year-old Ms Nojuvelle Chua Ruoshi was also charged with disposing the deceased’s body in order to cover up the incident, reports ST.

The 4-year-old’s body was allegedly transported to Paya Ubi Industrial Park where it was incinerated in a metal barrel.

Source

ST did not disclose how the man, 33-year-old Mr Wong Shi Xiang, was related to the 2 women and the deceased.

The trio will be held at the Central Police Division and will return to court next Thursday (30 Jul).

The man and woman will be charged with murder, facing the death penalty.

The third woman charged with disposing of the body faces up to 7 years in jail.

Hope police uncover what had happened

Murdering one’s own child is a disturbing act all of us will surely struggle to fathom.

We hope the police will conduct a thorough investigation of the case and uncover what had truly happened.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.