50-Year-Old HDB In Commonwealth Drive Transforms Into Posh Industrial Home

We’ve often been told that age is just a number. But this astounding HDB flat revamp certainly proves the old adage is true.

A 50-year-old 3-room HDB in Commonwealth Drive was transformed into a posh industrial-style home by the interior design firm — The Local INN.terior.

Source

Now, let’s take a virtual tour and closer look at how this unbelievable makeover came to be.

Unrecognisable hallway & living room

We first head into the living room, arguably one of the most important areas in every house. Similar to many homes in the past, it had grilled windows and bare white walls and tiles.

Source

After a complete overhaul, the living room was transformed into a modern home. We spot a lightweight brown armchair matching the darker hues of the furniture and cabinets.

Source

Based on earlier pictures posted by the brand, the entryway showed visible signs of ageing.

Source

But a recent paint job, polished tiles, and pendant lights made it completely unrecognisable.

Kitchen island counter with built-in oven

In most of our HDB flats, a communal dining area is a space where families congregate and engage in heartfelt conversations. Unfortunately, years of wear and tear can make these nostalgic spaces seem unappealing.

Source

That’s exactly why they decided to forgo the narrow kitchen in favor of an expanded open space. Intricately designed corkboard-esque walls and potted plants add a touch of nature that brings this old kitchen to life.

Source

Most traditional kitchens are filled with cupboards and appliances that make it seem stuffy and crowded.

Source

In this futuristic kitchen transformation, this island countertop even featured a built-in cooker and oven, according to Qanvast.

Source

When you need to cook meals, the obscured downdraft hood will pop up to the surface with the push of a button.

More spacious bathroom with a marble sink

A cramped bathroom means more struggles in the morning. By adjusting the position of the toilet and creating more storage spaces, the designers made a tight area seem more spacious.

Source

Another bathroom makes use of light and dark contrast to make these former brick walls embody an atas interior.

Source

Many of us have skincare and hygiene essentials and these can be conveniently stored in a cabinet strategically placed at the bottom of the rounded sink.

Cozy bedrooms with glass wardrobes

They say old can be gold and we’re willing to believe it after witnessing the change in their bedrooms.

Source

The finished product is an eye-catching master bedroom with a transparent glass wardrobe held together by dark iron frames.

Source

This cozy nook with an iMac is placed in the bedroom of their eldest daughter, reports Zaobao.

Source

The decorative wall protrudes outwards to make way for embedded lights and nostalgic photographs that lie on top of it.

Source

Following the style of the master bedroom, we love that this home has a glass wardrobe and monochrome hues that match with the home’s overall theme.

Old is gold indeed

Our childhood homes are filled with wonderful memories, but that doesn’t mean we can’t transform a 50-year-old HDB flat into a posh yet modern abode.

We’re delighted that the folks from The Local INN.terior proved that even old HDB flats can get a snazzy upgrade to make it seem brand new once again.

What are the most stunning HDB transformations that you’ve witnessed? We’d love to hear more examples in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.