7-Eleven Durian Snowskin Mooncakes Made From 100% Flesh

We know 7-Eleven as the go-to convenience store for drinks, snacks, as well as necessities.

Once in a while, they’ll drop surprising treats for us like White Rabbit milk, ghost pepper Mamee snacks, and free ice-cream.

This time, they’ll be launching their inaugural batch of snowskin mooncakes. And unlike the traditional flavours we’re used to, they are combining it with a local gem — durians.

Image courtesy of 7-Eleven

We’re talking about pure durian flesh, and not just flavoured fillings.

7-Eleven durian mooncakes come in 3 varieties

Regardless of your love for bitter or sweet durians, your cravings will be appeased by their selection. You can choose from 3 premium durian varieties:

Mao Shan Wang

D24

Red Prawn

With real durian sinfully encased within silky smooth snowskin, 7-Eleven boasts mooncakes that are “decadent and creamy in every bite”.

Here’s a breakdown of the prices.

They’re available for pre-order at selected 25 stores, where you can cop them at ‘introductory prices’ from now till 6 Sep.

You should be able to collect them from the same store after a few days.

Sanrio mooncakes pre-order

If you’re a Sanrio fan who’s here because you love durians, you’re in for a treat too.

7-Eleven will also be launching a classic baked mooncake collection in collaboration with Sanrio.

You can indulge in White Lotus and Pandan Lotus mooncakes imprinted with adorable Hello Kitty and My Melody designs.

Hold your horses, because pre-order doesn’t start till 24 Aug. You’ll have till 23 Sep to get your hands on them.

All mooncake collections are free of pork and lard.

Durian snowskin & Sanrio mooncakes the latest fad?

Durians are well-loved by Singaporeans. Combine them with snowskin mooncakes plus the availability at convenience stores, we might be looking at the country’s next fad.

You can jio your durian kakis for a treat the next time you drop by a 7-Eleven store.

Featured image courtesy of 7-Eleven.