Aircon Weather In Singapore As AMK Temperature Drops To 23°C

The rain we were promised has arrived on Saturday (22 Aug), as island-wide showers and thunderstorms befell our island.

Whether you were indoors enjoying the pitter-patter to lofi hip hop beats, or outdoors lamenting the tears of Heaven falling on your faces, we hope you relished the wind.

Temperature dropped to 23°C in Ang Mo Kio

A prime beneficiary of the cooling weather was Ang Mo Kio, which saw temperatures drop to a low of 23.2°C at 2.42pm today.

Meanwhile, Choa Chu Kang over in the North-West saw the most rainfall — at 4.30pm, there was 70.2mm recorded.

An MSN reader sent us this scene of raining cats and dogs at the Singapore Zoo.

GIF provided by an MS News reader

Some animals might’ve enjoyed the cooler weather more than others, that’s for sure.

We didn’t see any reports of floods, although there was some water leakage detected at Raffles Place MRT station.

More thundery showers expected

Today doesn’t seem to be a one-off when it comes to rain, as recent weather forecasts predict more frequent thundery showers in the second half of Aug.

It may or may not chill your soul to know this, but it makes for a nice change from the usual sweltering weather necessitating 2 showers a day.

But don’t skimp out on your showers during this period, please.

Light rain in most areas after 5pm

After 5pm, the weather appears to have settled into a cloudy lull in most areas.

You might not even require an umbrella to step out. And if you happen to be caught in some rain, there are plenty of covered walkways across Singapore.

Maybe you prefer sunny weather for picnics and other outdoor activites. Given this is Singapore, those days are likely not too far off in the future.

For the other sane ones, long may this weather last. We’ve arguably seen enough of the sun this month.

Featured image adapted from an MS News reader and Met Service Singapore.