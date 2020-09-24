Elderly Woman Wants To Reunite With 47-Year-Old Daughter

It is a sad possibility for family members to lose contact with one another over the years for various reasons.

However, there are those who make an effort to reach out after some time. One of such people is an 82-year-old woman, who hopes to reunite with her 47-year-old daughter.

In a Facebook appeal posted on Wednesday (23 Sep), she can be seen in a hospital ward with a nasal tube attached.

Ah ma wants to reunite with daughter

In a Facebook post, a kind netizen has asked for Singaporeans to help Madam Tan Siew Khim, 82, to find her daughter.

The daughter goes by the name of Goh Chin Choo and is aged 47.

The reason for Madam Tan losing contact with her daughter was not specified in the post.

Daughter can contact Facebook page to reach out

If you have any information regarding Madam Tan’s daughter, you can contact Crime Library Singapore at 6293 5250.

It is a non-profit organisation which aims to assist help seekers, and to promote crime awareness and prevention to members of the public.

Blood is thicker than water

At the time of writing, the post has been shared 301 times, showing that Singaporeans know the importance of family relations, or at least of reaching out to an estranged family member

We hope that Madam Tan will be able to quickly reunite with her daughter and wish her all the best.

