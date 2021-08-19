Alex Residences Condo Management In Parking Disputes With Delivery Riders

Food delivery riders have it tough, having to work whether rain or shine and dealing with various parties can lead to stresses of various sorts.

However, another factor to consider in the trials and tribulations of a food delivery rider is the management of certain housing complexes.

According to a post shared by Instagram account @sgfollowsall, management from a condominium in Alexandra had allegedly hurled vulgarities at a food delivery rider.

The issue seemed to stem from an apparent parking dispute. Allegedly, this is not the first time that the management has butt heads with food delivery riders.

Alex Condo management had issue with delivery rider’s reverse parking

According to the post, the incident took place on 17 Aug, while the foodpanda delivery rider was delivering an order at the condominium.

While pulling up to the Alex Residences condominium, the delivery rider was parking his vehicle into the designated parking lot.

Without thinking much about it, the delivery rider reversed his vehicle into the lot. However, upon seeing this, a member of the condominium’s management allegedly shouted at him and said that he shouldn’t do that.

The delivery rider was puzzled and asked, “How does it make any difference?”

After hearing the retort, the condominium associate apparently started hurling vulgarities at the delivery rider.

At one point, he allegedly even threatened to clamp the wheel of the delivery rider’s vehicle.

Not one for arguments, the delivery rider quickly made his delivery and left promptly after.

The delivery rider has gone on record to say that he has filed a police report against the condo’s management.

Management had history of mistreating food delivery riders

Allegedly, this is not the first time that the condominium management has butted heads with delivery riders.

The management has also levied similar treatment to other delivery riders from different companies, claimed the rider.

Speaking on the post about the condominium management, this delivery rider pointed out that they have treated many food delivery servicemen poorly.

According to him, there’s only 1 designated parking lot for the whole condominium compound.

As this would obviously cause a bottleneck, the delivery riders would park their vehicles on the pavement outside the condominium.

However, the riders were told that this would still be an infringement and were asked to park further away from the condominium.

If in the event that the riders would park on the roads near the condo, their vehicles would be photographed and reported to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

MS News has contacted the management offices of Alex Residences for comment on the matter and will update the article if they reply.

Clear communication & measures may fix issues

Sometimes, clearer communication between parties can resolve long-standing issues.

With the rise of food delivery apps and their services, this issue will only snowball into a bigger one if it’s not dealt with in a manner that’s suitable for all parties.

Hopefully, the condo’s management can find a way to accommodate the riders in a way that’s safe.

