Jayley Woo Promises She Won’t Cry In Aloysius Pang Birthday Tribute

A year and 8 months since the untimely death of actor Aloysius Pang, his memory lives on in his family and loved ones.

In remembrance on what would’ve been his 30th birthday on Monday (24 Aug), actress and girlfriend Jayley Woo posted a tribute to him on Facebook.

Source

In the post, she reminisced over how it was their 2nd birthday apart.

Aloysius passed away on 23 Jan 2019 Singapore time in New Zealand.

Jayley pens message for Aloysius on 2nd birthday spent apart

We’ve translated the message below.

Today is your birthday,

and also our 2nd year celebrating it in different worlds.

Time flies;

although we only crossed paths briefly,

we “Loved Deeply After All” (she’s quoting a song by Liu Zhe)

Haha, that’s your favourite song.

I promise that I’ll try not to cry today

As it’s your birthday after all

And it should be a happy occasion.

Unfortunately,

I can’t sing “Happy Birthday” with you, cut the birthday cake, make a wish, or take photos together.

But it’s okay, as I know you’re always there.

Okay, that’s enough sappiness.

I miss you a lot, and I love you.

Accompanying the tribute is a drawing of the two together.

Source

Just translating that made us a little misty-eyed.

It’s a heartfelt letter to someone whom she’ll never get to meet again in this lifetime, and all that longing is packed into simple, but powerful words.

From reminiscing over his favourite song, to lamenting over how they won’t get to do all the birthday-related stuff like cutting cakes and taking pictures, one can’t help but feel for Ms Woo.

After all, they were tragically separated, and she couldn’t have known that she’d never celebrate his birthday again.

Till death do they part

It’s been almost 2 years, but time can’t burn away the feelings Ms Woo has for Aloysius that easily.

In fact, they had plans to get married and spend the rest of their lives together.

Also watch:

Even though they were unable to get married in this lifetime, she promised in a public message that they’ll get married in the next.

Till death do us part, as they say.

Rest in peace, Aloysius, and happy belated birthday.

Featured image adapted from Jayley Woo on Instagram.