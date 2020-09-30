Amazon’s Biometric System Lets You Securely Pay With Your Palm

We all know that feeling of leaving the house and forgetting our wallets, EZ-link cards and even phones.

In such instances, some of us would wonder why we can’t pay with just the swipe of our hands.

Well, that reality could be nearer than you think — and no, we aren’t about to show you what happened in one Black Mirror’s episodes.

On Tuesday (29 Sep), Amazon unveiled their newest technology — palm recognition payment system that allows you to literally pay with a wave.

Source

Called Amazon One, the payment option will be available at some Amazon Go Stores in the near future.

Amazon One lets you make payment with just your palm

On Tuesday (29 Sep), Amazon launched Amazon One, a biometric payment system that uses palm recognition.

This means customers could pay for items with a simple wave of their hands.

Source

According to CNBC, customers would first need to ‘link’ their palms to a stored credit card.

After that, they can pay simply by waving their palms over a scanning machine.

The Amazon One device works by reading each individual’s unique palm signature, much like a fingerprint.

Source

Such a system is convenient, reliable, and according to Amazon — highly secure.

Palm payment system launched in Amazon Go stores

Amazon has always been at the forefront of revolutionising retail experiences.

In 2018, Amazon Go introduced the first retail store where customers can scan items with their phones and pay on the go.

Following that, many retailers followed in the footsteps of the technology groundwork laid by Amazon. In Singapore, Habitat by Honestbee is one such example.

The revolutionary Amazon One palm recognition payment system will be first launched at 2 Amazon Go stores in Seattle, USA.

Source

Amazon promoting biometric system for multitude of uses

Although there are no brick-and-mortar Amazon stores in Singapore yet, it doesn’t mean the ‘pay wave’ technology would not be making its way here.

Besides payment, there’s a multitude of possible uses for the Amazon One palm biometric system.

Source

According to Channel NewAsia (CNA), Amazon is not only making the technology available for other retailers but is also pushing it as a replacement for badge-entry identification.

This would mean stadiums, offices, and schools could possibly be employing such a system in the future too.

Perhaps the days of carrying pesky key cards and bank cards will soon be over.

Palm biometric system could be the future

While the idea of having your palm linked to your credit card might seem like we are going down a scary Black Mirror-esque wormhole, it’s hard to deny the exciting prospect that the technology brings.

This is especially useful given the pandemic that we’re in the midst of when contactless payment methods can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

What other uses can this payment method possibly be used for? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amazon Blog.