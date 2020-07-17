Amazon S’pore Great Toys Sale Up Has To 50% Off 7,000 Toys Till 24 July

Growing up way too fast or have no idea what to do in your social gatherings of 5? Amazon Singapore is now giving you the chance to relive your childhood/

From now till 24 Jul, the online store is having a massive toys sale with discounts of up to 50% on 7,000 toys across popular brands like NERF and Star Wars

Star Wars trio figure deals

Fans of the much-beloved sci-fi franchise can now lay claims to an unlikely trio of C3PO, Chewbacca and Stormtrooper from Mighty Muggs at affordable prices.

These chibi-sized figurines will adorn the corners of any room and allow you to embark on an epic journey against members of the First Order with your team of choice.

Feel free to mix and match your assemble! Other figures include Princess Leia and Kylo Ren. Prices depend on which avenger you select, so choose wisely.

NERF dem guns

First-person shooter (FPS) gamers will be able to turn their fantasies into reality with these NERF Rival Knockout XX 100 guns for $13.54.

As its name suggests, they are best used against your rivals, so why not grab one for your brother or sister in arms too?

Ah boys waiting to be men and aspiring Lara Crofts can also opt for another weapon of choice. For $18.32, they can prey on unassuming enemies with the NERF Modulus Ghost Ops Reflective Targeting Kit.



These guns illuminate prospective targets with LED lights so you have a better gauge of where you’re aiming.

Never bored with board games

Board games sessions are good opportunities for us to put on our thinking caps and outwit friends.

Monopoly might easily be one of the most popular board games ever, but it can easily take hours to complete a single round.

With Monopoly Speed, each game can be finished under 10 minutes, and since its only going for $27.42, you now play the game in record time and price.

Werewolf, another classic, is also available at just under $20 so you can howl your way to victory.



Amazon Singapore Toy Sale ends on 24 Jul

Amazon Singapore’s Toy Sale ends on 24 Jul, so u have exactly a week to get your hands on some heavily discounted toys and games.

With over 7,000 items on sale, there’s bound to be one that you or your friends enjoy.

The toys we featured are merely the tip of the iceberg, check out the full list of products on Amazon Singapore’s website here.

