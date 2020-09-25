Amber Sunset Graces Singapore Skies On 24 Sep, Seen From All Over The Island

The rainy days and cool temperatures that took place over the past weeks may have passed and with it, the return of the familiar hot and humid weather.

However, a silver lining to our sweltering weather – apart from shorter drying times for clothes – is the beautiful sunset that greets us every now and then.

On Thursday (24 Sep), a grand amber sunset graced Singapore skies in the evening, as Singaporeans were making their way home from a busy day at work.

Source

Amber sunset seen from beach

Netizens from different parts of Singapore captured pictures of the golden skies and shared them on social media.

One cloud spotter on Facebook was lucky to be at the beach as the skies transformed — the sun rays bouncing off the water is simply breathtaking.

Source

Golden skies spotted from home

Other netizens witnessed the gorgeous sunset from the comforts of their homes when they looked out their windows.

Source

An MS News reader shared a picture from a balcony overlooking Jalan Kayu.

Image from an MS News reader

Venkat, another reader, shared a picture he took of the sunset overlooking Sengkang Community Club.

Image from an MS News reader

Natural palette in the sky

Perhaps the best part of every sunset is that it’s a light show that intensifies as the sun dips below the horizon.

Image from an MS News reader

Amber skies to wrap up a day

A beautiful sunset on the way home from work, or while enjoying dinner after a workday is arguably one of the best ways to wind down.

Thankfully, sunny Singapore has no shortage of such beautiful displays as we clock off from work or school.

Source

Whether it’s grey skies with air-con temperatures or a balmy day with a glorious sunset, we’d gladly take both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from an MS News reader.