54-Year-Old Man Arrested For Criminal Trespass In AMK Supermarket

After a man came to a supermarket in Ang Mo Kio to insult employees there while maskless, he was arrested the next day.

Channel NewsAsia reports that police arrested a 54-year-old man for suspected criminal trespass into the Ang Mo Kio branch of Angel Supermart.

He was banned from entering the store after repeated incidents of harassment, but appeared again there on Thursday (24 Sep).

The man will be charged in court today.

Man arrested for criminal trespass into AMK supermarket, not wearing mask

The incident in question took place at around 6.13pm on 24 Sep.

In the video shared by Angel Supermart, the man appears in the store without a mask and starts complaining about the employees there.

This continues until the supervisor calls the police, following which time he leave the store.

In another incident on 15 Sep, the man causes a scene at the store until police arrive.

Man was blacklisted after repeated harassment

While there are video recordings of at least 2 incidents, Angel Supermart says the harassment has lasted over 3 years.

During this time, the man allegedly told employees he’d wait for them outside until closing time.

He also apparently threatened them, which led to staff not reporting to work out of fear.

Many also quit due to this.

This eventually led to the store banning the man from entering the store, only for him to ignore the warning.

May be fined or jailed

We don’t know the reason for these incidents. What we do know is that the man was being a nuisance and getting in the way of employees.

Those guilty of criminal trespass can be fined up to $1,500 and/or get up to 3 months’ jail.

He was also seen not wearing a mask, which carries a fine or jail time.

Hopefully, the staff at the store can finally have peace of mind.

