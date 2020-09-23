HDB & SCDF Create ‘Among Us’ Memes To Bring Across Important Points

You may be familiar with the game ‘Among Us’, which requires players to find the ‘imposters’ while completing missions.

Source

While it started out as just a game among friends, it seems to have caught the attention of folks at some of our national agencies too.

Recently, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Housing Development Board (HDB) created Among Us memes to bring light to various ‘issues’ that may sabotage their missions to help the public.

Source

SCDF Among Us meme has imposter calling ambulance for diarrhoea

Unlike regular memes, the Among Us illustrations highlight important issues, albeit in a lighthearted way.

They show crew members in an emergency meeting to decide the best course of action to complete a ‘mission’. The imposter gives the wrong answer to ‘sabo’ but the crew sees through the lie, ejecting him into space.

In SCDF’s meme, the ‘imposter’ tells the crew to call an emergency ambulance for a case of diarrhoea, while the rest offer more sensible options like calling a non-emergency ambulance.

Source

HDB meme teaches buyers to book appointment online

HDB’s meme depicts a crew deciding on what to do before buying a flat. The saboteur wrongly suggests that one should visit the HDB branch office directly instead of booking an appointment beforehand.

Source

Of course, the crew finds the imposter suspicious and kicks him out before he can cause any more confusion.

Netizens happy that agencies hopped on meme bandwagon

Most netizens found the memes ingenious, with some even praising the “meme officer” involved in creating the graphics.

Source

Another commenter liked that government agencies are actually getting cheeky with their advisories.

Source

We need more memes among us

Kudos to the SCDF and HDB for using memes to highlight important issues in a memorable and unique way. After all, many of us nowadays need a good meme once in a while.

It certainly doesn’t hurt to add important information that could potentially help users with the processes.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.