Ang Mo Kio Eatery Says Anyone In Need Can Ask For A Free Meal Instead After Stealing Incident

Covid-19 pandemic has hit businesses hard, many having to close during the Circuit Breaker period.

The food and beverage (F&B) sector has bore the brunt of much of it.

Despite this, an Ang Mo Kio eatery chose to take the high road when they found a man running off with a bag of their ingredients.

They shared the incident on a Facebook post on Friday (21 Aug).

The stall emphasised that they do not want to shame the man, but wanted to show that stealing has true implications on their business.

They demonstrated generosity, saying that those who are in need can approach them for a free meal instead of resorting to stealing.

Man took off with ingredients outside Ang Mo Kio eatery

Food in The Woods – an eatery in Ang Mo Kio – shared in their Facebook post that a man was caught brazenly running off with their ingredients on CCTV.

He is seen casually walking by and taking the bags of ingredients placed on the table outside the stall.

He then walks away with the ingredients in hand.

The timestamp on the CCTV shows that the incident occurred on Friday (21 Aug) at around 1.20am, in the wee hours of the morning.

Stolen ingredients cost Ang Mo Kio eatery losses the next day

The Ang Mo Kio eatery says that they are not sharing this to shame the man who stole from the stall.

Although they have close up photos of the man’s face, they have made the decision not to share it. They also chose not to make a police report.

Instead, they simply want to deter and warn the public about stealing.

This is a common problem that people do not realise the implications of for businesses. The eatery shares that every dollar counts for them.

Whether it is a stolen can drink or taking 5 sets of cutlery when customers bought 1 pack of rice, small actions like these are also “stealing”. They do impact the business.

In this case, the man stealing the bags meant they suffered losses the next day without many important raw ingredients to make dishes.

They urge the public to spare a thought for them.

Offers free meal for the needy

The Ang Mo Kio eatery also shares that their purpose of recounting the incident was to let those in need know they can walk in to ask for a free meal.

They understand that some people are facing real struggles.

In a true act of benevolence, they end the post saying,

if you (or anyone) are really in need, going hungry, please just let us know.

They added that a hot meal would be more heartwarming than resorting to stealing.

Kudos to eatery for their generosity

Kudos to Food in The Woods for their generosity and humanity even in the face of their own hardships.

As we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

We hope the public can spare a thought for them, even in small actions like taking extra cutlery when it is not needed.

