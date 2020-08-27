Ang Mo Kio HDB Flat Is A Monochrome Haven With An Atas Vintage Bar & Pink Neon Lights

Industrial and monochrome-themed HDB flats are a popular option for homeowners who crave a minimalist haven.

Interior design firm Jialux Interior combined the best of both worlds in a 4-room HDB flat in Tampines. The result is a haven with glass walls, atas kitchen bar, and a lavish atmosphere that could make Muji fans green with envy.

Let’s take a tour across this immaculate abode so you can see if this Pinterest-worthy sanctuary matches the HDB flat of your dreams.

Atas bar & open kitchen

Industrial homes combine modernity and minimalism. That’s exactly why this pristine living room seamlessly transitions to a lavish yet modern open.

Reminiscent of the bars that we miss, the pink neon lights foster a welcoming vibe that can inspire meaningful conversations with family and friends. In fact, the eye-catching French quote “Bien manger, Rire souvent” literally translates to “Eat well. Laugh often.”

By following an open kitchen concept, homeowners can entertain friends lounging in the golden bar stools and the spacious dining table.

Talented baristas and bartenders in your group can easily whip up inventive cocktails or frappuccinos while spectators watch in awe.

Upon closer inspection, you’ll find that the ceramic wall tiles provide a modern twist to the classic brick walls that we’re used to.

Glassed-up nook

Glass rooms can easily make an HDB flat look more spacious. However, it also provides functionality for parents that want to monitor their kids while they work from home or cook.

We imagine that this glass-ed up area is either an ideal playroom for kids or a cosy nook that can block out the noise from the rest of the flat.

Marble bedroom & bathroom

Marble tiles can easily make residents feel like royalty so it’s only fitting that the bedroom utilizes this design trick. Binging Netflix films may seem like a luxury when the TV has a luxurious backdrop.

The glass-ed up vintage area beside the bed seems to be perfect for fashionistas that crave peace and quiet when they get glammed-up.

Marble is also ideal for those that want a perpetually decadent bathroom that mimics a luxe hotel spa. Morning showers can easily become the most refreshing part of your day thanks to this gorgeous interior.

The grey surrounding tiles and cupboard seamlessly fit into the room’s monochrome theme. You can conveniently stuff hygiene essentials in the cupboard to keep the room neat and organised.

An industrial home with an upscale twist

They say simplicity is beauty, and we definitely believe it after seeing this monochrome haven with an upscale vibe.

Jialux Interior has definitely impressed us with this chic zen-like abode that we wish we could come home to on a daily basis.

From the pink mood lights to the glassed-up rooms, we can easily imagine hanging out with our friends and family in this monochrome haven.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.