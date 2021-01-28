$1,000 Angbao Lets You Trick Kids Into Thinking You’re Really Generous This CNY

As kids, the best part of Chinese New Year (CNY) usually comes when we get to receive angbaos from our elders.

But as we grow up, the perks soon turn into woes when we find ourselves being the adult who has to issue red packets to the ‘lil ones.

Well, local company wheniwasfour has just the perfect quirky product that will make giving out angbaos a little more fun.

On Thursday (28 Jan), they launched the Big Boss Red Packet which has a $1,000 note design printed on the angbao, allowing you to trick your kids, nieces, and nephews this CNY.

$1000 angbao lets you trick the ‘lil ones

If the little ones in your family often joke that you’re not giving them enough angbao money, this red packet is perfect for you.

With these hilariously-designed angbaos from wheniwasfour, you’d be able to give out red packets this CNY like a boss.

Plus, you’ll be able to prank the kids in your family by bestowing this quirky little red packets unto them.

Designed to look like a $1,000 note with a red currency strap around it, the red packet will have them tricked into thinking you’re the most generous auntie or uncle.

You’ll even get the pleasure of watching your confused nieces and nephews as they get pranked.

For future CNYs, you’ll also be known as the legendary uncle or auntie who gives out ‘$1,000 angbaos‘ that everyone would love to bai nian with.

Visit the Wheniwasfour store

These angbaos are available for $5.90 for a set of 10 on wheniwasfour’s online store.

Alternatively, you can check them out for yourself at their store at Bras Basah. Here’s how to get there:

Wheniwasfour

Address: 231 Bain St, Brash Basah Complex,#04-41, Singapore 180231

Opening hours:

12pm-7.30pm (Mon-Fri)

12.30pm-6.30pm (Sat)

Sun & public holidays (Closed)

Nearest MRT: Bras Basah MRT Station

However, it appears they are already sold out just hours after their launch. For now, let’s hope they will be restocked before CNY so we can all have a bit of fun while giving out red packets this year.

CNY is approaching fast in just 2 weeks, so remember to get your angbao packets soon!

