Aoyama Flower Market Tea House In Japan Has Gorgeous Flowers & Aromatic Teas

Japan is known for its gorgeous fields of flowers and lush greenery, so we’re not surprised to know that they have a beautiful flower tea house too.

Some might’ve heard of Aoyama Flower Market which offers beautiful flower bouquets. However, they also have flower-themed tea houses in 3 locations in Tokyo — Aoyama, Kichijoji, and Akasaka.

As its name suggests, their quaint establishment let you sip tea whilst surrounded by stylish bouquets of flowers.

Let’s take a look inside the OG outlet in Aoyama.

Exquisite floral interior

Aoyama Flower Market is surrounded by lush green plants and pastel-coloured flowers that will take your breath away.

The tea house is inspired by greenhouses because the flowers in its interior are in full bloom.

Enchanting vibes within the café make it the perfect place to relax after sightseeing for hours in Tokyo.

Travellers who want to rest while gazing at Japan’s native flowers won’t be disappointed because of their vast collection of sunflowers, roses, and poinsettias.

The location is the perfect place for date nights. We imagine that your partner will excitedly take pictures of the flowers or spark meaningful conversations whilst taking in the view.

Alice in Wonderland may be fictional, we believe spending an afternoon in this tea house is as close as we can get to the wondrous experience.

Flower-themed toast & teas

The establishment offers aromatic herbal teas, Flower French Toasts, and seasonal house salads from S$7.08 (540 yen).

Guests can order a basic french toast with fresh cream and cinnamon S$9.18 (700 yen). They can also upgrade to the Flower French Toast, which has homemade honey lemon and seasonal citrus for S$13.11 (1,000 yen).

Like their bouquets, the salads are meticulously arranged alongside fresh ingredients too. Their seasonal house salad features chicken ham, tomato, and carrot dressing for S$15.73 (1,200 yen).

They serve enchanted teas like Winter Tea, Sweet Home Tea, Bora Bora, Rose Tea and Ginger Ale from S$8.50 (648 yen).

Their signature flower parfait features beautiful pink petals and custard-like puree for S$12.04 (918 yen). Instead of eating, we want to preserve it for as long as possible.

How to get to Flower Market Tea House

The Flower Market Tea House has 3 locations in Tokyo: Aoyama, Kichijoji, and Akasaka.

The Aoyama Flower Market Tea House is a 1-hour cab ride from Haneda Airport. Commuters will find that it is a 3-minute walk from Omotesando Station exit A4.

Address: 5 Chome-1-2 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan

Hours: Mon-Sat: 11am-8pm; Sun and Public holidays: 11am to 7pm

Contact Number: +81 3-3400-0887

Website: Aoyama Flower Market Tea House

The Flower Market Tea House has beautiful flowers and concoctions that we want to visit. But unfortunately, travelling oveseas amid the Covid-19 outbreak isn’t the wisest thing to do right now.

Until the time is safe for us to travel again, there’s no harm in admiring beautiful destinations in Japan like this one for now. Don’t forget to bookmark it for the future.

