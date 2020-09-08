Marina Bay Sands Apple Store To Welcome Limited Number Of Visitors On Official Opening Day

The announcement of the opening of Apple’s first floating store in Singapore late last month was shrouded in mystery.

Today (8 Sep), Apple cleared the air by confirming that its Marina Bay Sands (MBS) store will open on Thursday (10 Sep).

Fans who are ready to queue take note — you can’t just show up that day without an official entry pass.

Apple Marina Bay Sands opens its doors on 10 Sep

The tech giant announced the MBS store opening in a press release today (8 Sep).

Before, the dome which many have likened to the Death Star in Star Wars displayed the Apple logo in bright red on an opaque exterior.

But new photos from Apple reveal the store’s actual look, which is even more astounding.

Source

Gone are the neon hues and mysterious facade, with horizontal panels wrapping around what appears to be a glass dome.

Even if you can’t make it inside on opening day, at least you can still sneak a peek from outside, since everything is see-through.

Spacious interior with natural lighting

Step inside, and you might just have to stop your jaw from dropping at the glorious design of the space, which thrives on natural lighting.

Source

With the top of the dome high above you, and displays set up in a circular arrangement around the store, you’ll feel like the space is endless as you wander about.

Imagine the views there at sunset, and when night falls, as the buildings’ lights bring the city to life outside.

On one end of the ground level is The Forum, where local artists and creatives can share their craft in Today at Apple sessions.

Source

More than a retail store, this Apple outlet promises a one-of-a-kind experience.

Take the escalator down and you’ll find even more products on the lower level, which also houses Apple’s first underwater Boardroom.

Source

The Boardroom is mainly for entrepreneurs and developers seeking training and advice from the Apple team, so we’d suggest just sticking to browsing display items for now.

Walk-ins only welcome from 11 Sep

If you’re raring to go as soon as it opens, you should hurry and book a slot to enter on Thursday (10 Sep) as spaces are limited due to Covid-19 measures.

All you have to do is visit the link here and make a reservation.

For the rest of us who’ve missed out, don’t worry as Apple MBS will accept walk-ins from Friday (11 Sep). The store will be around for a while after all, so you’ll probably have a lot more time to drop by in the future.

Featured image adapted from Apple.