Long Queues Outside MBS Apple Store On 10 Sep

Apple stores’ official openings are always grand affairs that draw large crowds.

On Thursday (10 Sep), the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Apple store opened its doors to the public.

Source

Although visits were by appointment basis only, by noon, snaking queues were seen outside the store front.

MBS outlet is world’s first floating Apple store

While many businesses might have taken an economic hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple spared no expenses on their newest store in Singapore.

Source

Fully indulging in their penchant for grand, eye-catching designs, this unique and outlandish floating Apple store generated quite the hype amongst Singaporeans.

The futuristic illuminating orb is the world’s first floating Apple Store.

Source

The dome structure allows natural light to filter into the store, giving it an open and calming ambience.

Long queues outside MBS Apple store at noon

On Thursday (10 Sep), the MBS Apple Store officially opened its doors to the public.

That is, only for those who were quick enough to snag an appointment time slot.

This measure was in place to limit the number of visitors in line with Covid-19 health and safety precautions.

According to TODAY, the public was also told to limit their visits to 15 minutes.

Even though visitors had specific time slots, a long queue had already formed outside the store around noon.

Source

If you did not manage to book a time slot, not to worry, from tomorrow (11 Sep) onwards, the MBS Apple store will be allowing walk-in visitors.

First visitor arrived at 6am, waited 4 hours for store to open

The 3-storey Apple store saw visitors streaming in since its glass doors slid open at 10am.

Source

The first visitor to walk through the Apple Store doors arrived at 6am, and waited for 4 hours till the store’s opening, reported TODAY.

The 19-year-old polytechnic student was also the first visitor to enter Apple’s Jewel Changi Airport store back in July last year.

This tech giant must really be the apple of his eye.

Walk-in visitors allowed from Friday

The new floating Apple store at MBS is definitely a sight to behold.

For Apple fanatics raring to visit the store, you can simply walk in without an appointment from Friday (11 Sep).

Not to worry, the store will be around for a long time, so there will be plenty of opportunities to visit in the weeks to come.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.