Apple Store & Bugis+ Visited By Covid-19 Cases On 10 & 11 Jul

MOH has been listing public areas visited by Covid-19 patients prior to Phase 2 for contact-tracing purposes.

In Wednesday’s (15 Jul) update, Apple’s flagship store along Orchard Road & popular millennial mall Bugis+ were listed as places visited by Covid-19 cases at these specific time slots:

Apple Store (Orchard): 10 Jul (Fri), 3.50-4.20pm

Bugis+: 11 Jul (Sat), 1.10-1.40pm

Here’s how the visits play out so you can take necessary precautions if you or your loved ones were patrons during similar timings.

You can view the full list of over 80+ places logged by MOH here.

Orchard’s Apple store & 2 Bedok locations visited

Besides Apple’s massive outlet along Orchard Road, department store TANGS at Tang Plaza was also paid a noon visit on 9 Jul — from 11.23am to 12pm.

Previously, we observed that Kallang Wave Mall’s My Kampung was visited by Covid-19 cases during their “infectious” period.

As for Bugis+, an unstated number of Covid-19 cases were patrons of the mall for 30 min, from 1.10-1.40pm.

Those identified as close contacts should have been informed by MOH as contact-tracing efforts continue.

Besides facilitating contact-tracing efforts, authorities have assured citizens that all visited areas have been sanitised & citizens don’t have to avoid these places.

Harder to stagger visits with Phase 2 in full swing

Most encounters appear to have happened around noon to evening time, with the exception of markets & food centres which occur from morning to noon.

As for which days of the week, we surmise that it would be harder to stagger our visits now that Phase 2 is in full swing.

However, we can still only head out to buy necessities & meet friends where necessary — and make it a point to stay masked up & safely-distanced when heading out for a meal or entertainment.

For citizens who’ve visited these locations at similar dates & timings, do monitor your health for the next 14 days.

Public areas visited by Covid-19 cases will be declared

Heartland locations where confirmed Covid-19 patients have visited for 30 min or longer will continue to be made known to the public.

The list of public locations currently excludes the following places:

Residence

Workplaces

Healthcare facilities

Public transport

The list will be updated on a “rolling basis” to facilitate contact tracing & aid the progress of “epidemiological investigations”.

Stay vigilant for respiratory symptoms

Visitors of these areas are reminded to see a doctor immediately if they develop any of these respiratory symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

Patients should also inform their doctors of their “exposure history”, said MOH.

We wish all affected patients a swift recovery. We should also continue to adhere to social-distancing cues & mask regulations to minimise risks of transmission to our loved ones.

If you’ve visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to your health & well-being over the next 2 weeks.

