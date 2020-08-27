S’pore Artists Share How The Way Design Competitions Are Done Can Devalue Creative Professions

Chances are you probably have come across design competitions from every now and then. In fact, some government organisations have held such competitions of late too.

An art director in Singapore named Audrey recently shares her thoughts on how these competitions, while innocuous on the surface, can devalue the work of those in the creative industry.

She emphasised the importance of how design competitions are run by comparing 2 recent ones organised by Pasir Ris Central and Sengkang Town Council (SKTC).

Design competitions can devalue creative industry

Audrey shared her thoughts about design competitions in an Instagram post on Wednesday (26 Aug).

According to her, the power dynamic between organisers and participants in competitions often result in an almost exploitative relationship.

Organisers often benefit from getting many options and complete rights of artworks.

Because the basis of design competitions involves an exchange of artistic skills for a prize organisers deem reasonable, it apparently devalues art professions.

Pasir Ris competition did not have specific design guidelines

To illustrate what she meant, Audrey used 2 recent examples — logo design competitions organised by Pasir Ris Central and SKTC.

According to her, the Pasir Ris Central’s competition does not give any specific design guidelines.

Audrey also pointed out that the words “do you have what it takes” insinuates that the panel is expecting high-calibre entries.

She highlighted that the restrictions on participants weren’t sufficient, since all Pasir Ris residents were allowed to join.

The prize descriptions were also rather vague.

Audrey did a further analysis of the terms and condition and found that it apparently only protects the organisers’ rights.

Sengkang Town Council competition

In contrast, Audrey found the SKTC logo design to be better organised.

She points out that the competition’s objective was stated plainly without promotional lingo like that on the Pasir Ris poster. The competition guidelines were also provided.

Additionally, the competition specified who the competition was for — “amateurs and students”, not professionals.

Audrey shared that this sends the message that they are not expecting professional level works.

With one of the prizes being a mentorship with a local designer, the purpose is clearly to nurture young artistic talents.

While Audrey found the SKTC’s call for designs purposeful and tactful, she found the Pasir Ris’s call rather superficial.

Netizens concurred with commentary on design competitions

Netizens outside of the industry found Audrey’s commentary enlightening and thanked her for voicing her concerns.

Many from the creative industry also thanked the artist for calling out the issue.

This netizen also shared the designer’s thoughts and observations.

More tact, thought, and respect by organisers

Summing up, the artist emphasises that she does not have a problem with design competitions.

She simply wants organisers to approach it with more “tact, thought and respect”.

In Audrey’s opinion, competitions should be about nurturing talents and not a way for companies to get designs in exchange for prizes.

She also wrote that it’s important for organisers to recognise that competitions can be detrimental to people’s perceptions of professional designers.

She concludes by saying that everyone – including designers – have a part to play if they hope to see changes in the industry.

The creative industry is a tough one to be in, but accepting low offers would also impact the value of the whole industry. Hence, she calls for fellow designers to recognise and value their skills.

An enlightening view of how artists are impacted

While the perception of artists as “non-essential” in Singapore is often joked about, it is a real problem that people in the creative industry live with.

Audrey’s post also offers those who are not in the industry an enlightening view of how artists could be impacted by the way open calls for designs are held.

