Audio House Sale In Bendemeer Has Up To 90% Off Deals On Electronics & Appliances

If you need to refresh your household appliances and level-up your humble abode, you can do it at a discount in this latest sale. Moving out of its Bendemeer outlet soon, Audio House is running a massive sale with up to 90% off deals till Monday (21 Sep).

Source

The sale will feature electronics and home appliances like TVs, vacuum cleaners, aircons, fridges, and more.

The sale is happening both at their physical showroom and online, for your convenience.

Note that while most items are offered at a big discount, they are slashing prices further for their members. Let’s take a look at what you can look forward to.

TV & speakers for Netflix shows & games

As we’ve spent more time indoors, you’ve probably transformed your house into a haven for Netflix marathons. K-drama fans who want to see their oppas in HD can check out the PHILIPS 50PUT6002 for $599 (U.P. $1,299).

Source

The wide, 50-inch, ultra slim smart LED TV will make binge-watching a breeze.

With the PS5’s upcoming release, you’d want to pour your savings into that, leaving little for a TV. Not to worry, as you can still get a 43″ LG Smart LED TV for only $350 (U.P. $1,099) at Audio House.

Source

When watching horror movies, audio quality is necessary to maximise the terrifying effects. Thrifty shoppers will be delighted to find that the SHARP HT-SB603 soundbar is priced at only $198 (U.P. $599).

Source

Aircon & fridge to cool your homes

No one can survive without aircon in our humid and hot climate. To keep your rooms cool and comfortable, take a look at the Panasonic SYS 1 inverter priced at $580 (U.P. $999).

Source

Bubble tea, mooncakes, and ice cream must be kept chilled in the fridge for as long as possible. Foodies with filled refrigerators can opt to buy a new fridge with more storage space such as the PANASONIC NR-BM220SSSG from $369 (U.P. $599).

Source

Those living with big families or a group of friends can stock up on frozen meaty goods and boba ice cream bars in this freezer from $248 (U.P. 329).

Source

Household appliances for your new BTO

More young couples are starting the next chapter of their lives in their very own BTO flats. With this in mind, every household needs homeware and kitchen appliances.

Couples that need a built-in hoods, kitchen hobs and ovens can check out the TURBO T762SSV+TA65-902SS+TFM-8627 bundle from $888 (U.P. $1,458) for baking goodies and brewing hearty concoctions.

Source

Espresso lovers who regularly need a piping hot cup of kopi should not miss out on the BEAR KES-118SS electric kettle from $25 (U.P. $89).

Source

A washing machine is essential to keep your clothes spotless and fragrant. Shoppers on a budget can check out their deal on the SHARP ESX858 washing machine from $299 (U.P. $499).

Source

Audio House moving out sale till 21 Sep

The Audio House moving out sale will run until Monday (21 Sep).

The sale will feature over 2,700 electronic products from Philips, Panasonic, Samsung, and LG. To top it off, customers can get an additional 20% cashback with every $100 spent at their offline or online store.

Interested customers can visit their website here or go to the showroom to make a purchase. If you’d like to check out the physical products, here’s the location of their sale.

Address: 72 Bendemeer Road, Luzerne Building, Singapore 339941

Opening Hours (showroom): 12:30pm-9pm daily

Opening Hours (online store): Available 24/7

Nearest MRT station: Bendemeer

Whether you’re moving into a new BTO flat or simply need to refresh your appliances, the Audio House moving out sale has something to offer for every customer.

Regular customers should note that Audio House won’t be gone forever, as they’re only moving to a new location. Having said that, take this golden opportunity to score the homeware you’ve been eyeing at incredibly low prices.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.