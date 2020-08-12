Expect August Rain Across S’pore This Week With 25°C Weather

You may have been experiencing hot flushes while trying to turn in during the past few nights since National Day.

That’s probably because Singapore’s weather had taken a turn for the humid, hot & sticky since August began.

In the next week, however, residents across Singapore should be able to enjoy cool showers & close to natural aircon temperatures once more.

At least, if the winds continue to be kind to us, keeping the rain clouds in our area.

Here’s why you should keep your windows open in the next few days for those oh-so-cool breezes & the comforting smell of rain in the morning.

Late morning & afternoon showers next week

On Wednesday (12 Aug), thundery showers are expected with low temperatures of 26°C.

Within the next 4 days, we can also observe expected thundery showers — in morning, late morning & early afternoon time slots.

25°C to 34°C weather, humidity remains

We’re also looking forward to temperatures dipping to relative lows of 25°C, and highs of 34°C — which means humidity is a possibility.

Best to pack your umbrella along with your mask if you’re heading out. Additional cold baths are a good way to rid yourself of that pesky sticky sensation too — after returning home.

Hot nights & sweat-covered sheets

So you may have noticed that the past week’s weather has been pretty erratic.

Though overcast skies were observed in Northwest Singapore, temperatures reached peaks of 30°C at night — which resulted in several nights of tossing and turning as beads of perspiration dotted our brows.

This was consistent over the National Day period, and the sentiment of looking forward to a week’s worth of cooler weather is definitely enticing to most residents.

Stay cool & hang in there

Singapore is infamous for its heat and humidity, but we’re glad that the next week of August will hopefully provide some relief for those of us who’ve gotten used to cooler June and July weather.

Of course, thunderstorms could mean soggy socks, muddy paths & putting on hold outdoor plans.

Would you prefer a wet or dry forecast for the rest of August? We’d love to hear your preference in the comments below.

