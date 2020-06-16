65-Year-Old Auntie Is Proud To Keep Covid-19 Taskforce’s Meeting Room Clean

With the Covid-19 outbreak, cleaners have increasingly been recognised as “essential” as they help to keep our surroundings clean.

A netizen took to Facebook on Monday (15 Jun), highlighting the efforts of one auntie, who happens to be in charged of keeping none other than the Multi-Ministry Taskforce’s meeting room clean.

65-year-old auntie cleans Taskforce’s meeting room

Mdm Wong, a 65-year-old Permanent Resident from Malaysia, is responsible for keeping the Taskforce’s meeting room spick and span.

The netizen shared that she used to work at Changi Airport as a cafeteria cleaner but was forced to find a new job due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Proud to be responsible for cleanliness

During the encounter, the netizen apparently told Madam Wong that the room is used by the ministers in the Multi-Ministry Taskforce and that she was doing important work by ensuring its cleanliness.

Hearing this, she smiled and mentioned that the netizen’s “boss” – perhaps one of the ministers – would often ask if she had already taken her meals when she came in for work.

She shared that while she was proud to keep the room clean for the Taskforce’s wellbeing, everyone else is still responsible for their own personal hygiene.

In her words,

I do my job to my best ability. But everyone still need to ensure their personal safety and hygiene

Being responsible for our own safety

We can thank the hardworking cleaner aunties and uncles around for keeping our environment safe and sparkling, but we still have to be mindful of our own hygiene at the end of the day.

As Phase 2 begins this Friday (19 Jun), we must continue to observe good personal hygiene and be vigilant. It is in no way an excuse to let loose and be socially irresponsible.

Meet your friends and family, but remember to also keep each other safe.

