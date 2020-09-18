Auxiliary Police Officers Pour Alcohol Away In Tuas View Dormitory

It’s not every day that we see alcohol poured away and prevented from being consumed.

Yet on Thursday, a video of what appeared to be auxiliary police officers pouring alcohol into a drain grating started circulating on social media.

The accompanying caption also stated that it happened in a dormitory here in Singapore.

Later that night, Certis CISCO issued a statement addressing the events in the video, adding that they’re currently investigating the matter.

Auxiliary police officers pour alcohol into drain grating

In the video shared on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook group, at least 3 Certis CISCO officers were seen pouring away alcoholic beverages from bottles and cans.

The officers were fully covered in protective equipment including face masks, shields, and gloves.

It isn’t immediately clear why and where it took place. However, the caption stated that a worker had tried to smuggle the beverages into a dormitory but got caught doing it.

Happened at Tuas View Dormitory

Responding to MS News queries, a Certis CISCO spokesperson shared that the company is aware of the footage involving its officers disposing of confiscated alcohol.

According to the statement, the events took place at Tuas View Dormitory.

Certis CISCO added that it treats the case seriously and is carrying out investigations.

Alcohol, cigarettes smuggled into dorms during lockdown

Despite Certis CISCO’s statement, Singaporeans might still be scratching their heads over why beverages have to be smuggled in the first place.

According to The New Paper, items like cigarettes, alcohol have been smuggled into workers’ dormitories when they were under lockdown.

A Sungei Tengah Lodge resident even shared that booze has not been allowed in his dormitory since April.

However, these items reportedly continue to be smuggled in through people with access in and out of the dormitories, including cleaners and food delivery drivers.

These items are then sold at marked-up prices.

Kudos to auxiliary police for their vigilance

If you thought the events in the video looks bizarre on the first watch, hopefully, it makes more sense now with the context laid out.

Kudos to the auxiliary police for being vigilant, and foiling any attempts at smuggling such prohibited items.

