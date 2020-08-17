Aviva Covers Eligible NSmen & Home Team NSF For Up To 6 Months

Frontliners have been crucial in defending our nation.

Whether they’re bravely dashing towards the heart of the flames to rescue our vulnerable, coordinating a response effort in the aftermath of a car accident, or securing our borders, Home Team & SAF have been hard at work protecting citizens on a day-to-day basis.

Source

But the risks our everyday heroes undertake daily, may inevitably take a toll on their loved ones, who definitely worry about them when they’re on the frontlines.

Thankfully, Aviva is offering free $50,000 group personal accident coverage to all eligible members of the SAF & Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to give their families greater support & peace of mind in these difficult times.

Here’s a quick rundown of how to ensure you or your loved ones are adequately protected till the situation abates.

Frontliners get free group personal accident coverage

In true post-National Day spirit, we want to give mega props to all the teams that continue to serve Singapore beyond our 55th birthday.

Source

Coping with the risks of accidents as part and parcel of a job scope is no easy feat. But our frontliners continue to hustle bravely in the face of uncertainty.

As thanks for safeguarding the nation – especially amid Covid-19 challenges – Aviva will extend a $50,000 coverage* of up to 6 months for their Group Personal Accident plans.

This means that all eligible Home Team & SAF personnel will receive complimentary coverage* as long as they register by 31 Aug 2020.

Covered for accidents anywhere in the world

In the event of a sudden fire, accident or death, we rely on everyday heroes & first responders to race to the scene.

Source

But sometimes, unforeseen circumstances may lead to tragedies that are beyond our control. What we can do, however, is to ensure that we leave behind a semblance of stability in terms of funds for our loved ones.

Under this free plan which covers accidental death & disability, the insured person will get:

24/7 protection from accidental death & disability

S$50,000 coverage* worldwide

This means that regardless of where their work takes them in the world, they’ll be covered in the event of an emergency claim.

Supports road to recovery for rehabilitation

The long roads to recovery patients endure, have clear parallels to the battle against the aftereffects of accidents in Singapore.

Source

Rehabilitation costs can also amount to hefty sums, if there aren’t financial safeguards in place.

In this case, the insured person will also receive coverage* of up to$10,000 each to help with:

Mobility Aids

Home Rehabilitation Renovation Expenses

A timely booster to help families get their loved ones through a more comfortable recovery process.

Home Team NSF & SCDF volunteers are eligible

Here’s a list of those who qualify for Aviva’s gesture to thank frontliners for their service.

MHA employees (regular)

Uniformed or civilian officers

MHA-affiliated organisations

Full-time NSF (includes Home Team)

NSmen

SPF staff & volunteers (VSC)

SCDF staff & volunteers (CDAU)

Regular MINDEF/SAF servicemen*

*Includes Defence Executive Officers (DXOs)

No prior purchase is required. All you have to do is check your eligibility, register by 31 Aug & activate the plan via email. For more deets, do head over to their microsite here.

Do note that SAF members may register here instead.

Definitely something you should tell your loved ones who have not signed up for any personal accident insurance plans yet.

Kudos to all frontliners for their contributions

In this uncertain economic climate, families that face unfortunate accidents may be hard hit, especially if main breadwinners are hurt in the line of duty.

That’s why it’s important to create a safety net to prop up our loved ones in emergencies, just in case.

Regardless of how the future plays out, we’re extremely proud of the contributions our servicemen & women undertake daily in service to the nation.

We thank you for your service & stay safe.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Aviva. *Policy terms and conditions apply.

Featured image adapted from MINDEF on Facebook.