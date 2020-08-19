AWARE Offers Support To Victims Speaking Up About Dee Kosh

The local celebrity scene has been abuzz with news of Dee Kosh and the slew of sexual allegations against him.

Although the 32-year-old radio DJ has apologised for the inappropriate texts, the can of worms remain wide open as multiple personalities continue to voice their honest opinions of the entire debacle.

While all eyes are on Darryl Ian Koshy – his real name – thoughts are also spared for the victims who gathered the courage to speak up.

Today (19 Aug), gender equality advocacy group AWARE took the chance to commend the victims – most of whom are males – for going public with their ordeals.

Source

They also assured that survivors can always reach out to AWARE for the support they need. We summarise their statement below.

AWARE acknowledges victims’ difficulty in broaching hard topics

In AWARE’s Facebook post, they commended all individuals who have spoken up about their experiences related to the embattled YouTuber.

They acknowledged that it can be rather difficult for men to come forward about topics like abuse and exploitation.

This is no thanks to misguided societal ideas on homosexuality and machismo.

It is not easy, as well, to call out a powerful public figure and stand your ground in the face of gaslighting and threats of litigation.

Book publisher Eliza Teoh and influencer Nicole Choo are also in their thoughts, after Ms Teoh had shared both of their experiences of alleged online harassment by Dee Kosh.

AWARE discussed sexual violence with Dee Kosh & rape victims

AWARE couldn’t help but experience a sense of hypocrisy as they looked back at the time they appeared on Dee Kosh’s podcast The Tea With Dee to discuss sexual violence.

Source

During the episode, AWARE recounted that their executive director Corinna Lim had listened to 2 victims’ accounts of rape, and offered emotional support.

Dee Kosh was also part of the conversation, expressing sympathy for survivors. Looking back, AWARE said,

It’s hard not to feel some level of hypocrisy, or even a sense of exploitation—that this allegiance with survivors was meant to signal to Kosh’s audience some sort of progressive understanding that wasn’t actually there.

“Categorically wrong” to engage a minor in sexual conversation

AWARE stresses that it is categorically wrong to engage a minor in sexual conversation.

And there is no situation in which quid pro quo sexual harassment could be acceptable.

In fact, in any situation where there is clear power difference between parties involved – either due to age gap, fame or professional position – consent becomes grey at best.

This, AWARE noted, should be apparent to anyone – especially adults – who have a decent understanding of the word ‘consent’.

Reach out to AWARE for support

AWARE reassures survivors that they can always reach out to the group for support.

And to the 2 rape victims who appeared on Dee Kosh’s podcast, they hope that circumstances of the conversation do not override the value of what was said.

If you know someone who needs help, you can reach out to AWARE’s helpline at 1800 777 5555. You can also try contacting their Sexual Assault Care Centre at 6779 0282.

Featured image adapted from Dee Kosh on Instagram.