Pedestrian Crosses AYE On Foot, Redditors Point Out She Has Another Half To Go

Pedestrians are not allowed on expressways where vehicles are travelling at high speeds for good reasons.

Yet recently, a female pedestrian was seen crossing the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on foot.

Footage of the near-accident was uploaded on the Singapore Subreddit by user u/lemonnerd7d_-l on Sunday (14 Jun).

“Middle-aged” pedestrian crosses AYE on foot

According to the timestamp on the dashcam footage, the accident happened on Sunday (14 Jun) at around 9am.

Nothing seems amiss at the start of the video, with the dashcam vehicle cruising along the right-most lane of AYE near the Clementi Avenue 2 exit.

At around the 3-second mark of the video, a human silhouette was seen making its way across the road.

As the dashcam vehicle gets nearer, the “middle-aged” female pedestrian continued crossing the road, and appeared to be on a collision course with the car.

Thankfully, the driver manages to swerve to the left in time. He also did not crash into another vehicle while doing that.

Redditors point out overhead bridge nearby

Responding to the video, many Redditors pointed out how there was an overhead bridge nearby.

Others couldn’t help but realise that the pedestrian only made her way through half of the road, and had another half on the other side of the road.

One netizen, however, pointed out that the pedestrian might be suffering from a mental disorder, which may explain her seemingly strange actions.

Walking along expressways is extremely dangerous

Regardless of her reasons, we hope the pedestrian made it to ‘safe grounds’ eventually without causing any traffic accidents.

Walking along normal roads is dangerous enough, doing so on expressways is akin to walking into a lion’s den, and may endanger both the pedestrian and other motorists’.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.