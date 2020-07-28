Residents Find Baby Boy In Tai Keng Gardens Off Upper Paya Lebar Road, Call Police

Babies are small, precious, and vulnerable. They should be placed in the care of their mothers so they can get the nutrition and protection they need.

Unfortunately, one baby boy looks to be abandoned.

Residents in Tai Keng Gardens – a housing estate near Upper Paya Lebar Road – found the infant on his own outdoors.

Baby boy found near Upper Paya Lebar Road in stable condition

According to TODAY Online, police said they received a call for help at 7 Tai Keng Gardens at 7.46pm yesterday (27 Jul).

Paramedics were deployed to the scene to attend to the baby boy.

Thankfully, they found him in stable condition with no injuries in sight. They immediately transported the baby to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Source

Police currently investigating

Police are currently looking into the case. We hope that they’ll be able to track down the person responsible for this soon.

No matter the reason behind this shocking discovery, babies are innocent lives that deserve care and protection. We’re thankful that the baby boy in question survived safe and sound.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.