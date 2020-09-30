Taiwan Chain TPlus x J&G Fried Chicken Collab Features BBT Served With Fried Chicken

Taiwan fuelled our BBT addiction with brown sugar boba ice cream bars and ice cream cups with pearls. Now, their latest innovation will turn our favourite drink into dipping sauce for crispy chicken.

Taiwan’s J&G Fried Chicken and Tplus tea brand have collaborated to create “Golden Sand Oolong Duo”, a rich concoction which lets tea addicts dip their fragrant fried chicken into milk tea covered with bits of salted egg.

Source

We never thought milk tea could evolve into a chicken dip until today.

BBT served with fried chicken

For the upcoming mid-Autumn festival, many who celebrate will undoubtedly be stocking up on salted egg yolk mooncakes. But in Taiwan, salted egg yolk got a next-level upgrade in the form of a cheesy milk dip for yummy chicken.

Source

The “Golden Sand Oolong Duo” features Tplus’ special “Golden Phoenix Oolong” milk tea topped with a cheesy milk foam made with exotic rose salt. While we’re no strangers to oolong tea, this unique version is sprinkled with fried bits of salted egg yolk.

Source

As you can imagine, this beverage is a fusion of sweet and salty ingredients. Dip your fried chicken into the luscious sauce before taking a sip of the bittersweet tea for an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

Source

Besides the salted egg version, the brands have also introduced the Truffle Guan Yin Duo paired with their garlic crispy chicken. This version has a cheesy topping made with La Rustichella truffle mushroom sauce from Italy.

Source

Enjoy your fried chicken & BBT together

Foodies have developed a five-step ritual so you can enjoy this combo to the fullest.

Source

Here’s a list of their recommended steps:

Open the lid and enjoy the aroma Drink a sip of the refreshing oolong milk tea Dip the hot fried chicken into the frosted salted egg yolk foam Eat the chicken in one bite and enjoy the exquisite taste Suck on the straw and indulge in the non-greasy ‘chicken tea soup’

Where to get this strange yet delicious combo

The “Golden Sand Oolong Duo” tea is only available in the J&G Fried Chicken x TPlus store in Taiwan. You may contact the TPlus outlet on Instagram to learn the pricing and availability.

Here’s the location of the store:

Address: 2nd Floor, No. 107, Chunde Road, Taoyuan City (Taoyuan Xinguang Cinema Counter No. T211~213, near Huatai Outlet City Sky Bridge)

Contact number: 03-2872026

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri 11am- 9pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9pm

Hope it reaches our shores

Just like all of Taiwan’s BBT innovations, we’re confident that this innovative beverage will eventually reach our shores soon.

Though we can’t travel to Taiwan until the Covid-19 outbreak ends, the declining number of Covid-19 cases there and in Singapore make us feel confident that we can return in the upcoming months.

In the meantime, remember this destination for your foodie bucket list. Chicken and salted egg yolk BBT is a heavenly combination that you must try at least once in your lifetime.

