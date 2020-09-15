55-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Elderly Man At Beach Road

An altercation at Beach Road last Sunday (13 Sep) – allegedly about theft – went from brutally physical to fatal in a flash.

A man who assaulted an elderly man has been charged with murder on Tuesday (15 Sep).

The victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on the same day of the fight.

Accused notified of his charge & is under psychiatric observation

Chng Hock Choon, 55, was charged with the murder of 67-year-old Miskiman Maakip during a fight at Block 5 Beach Road, at about 3pm on Sunday (13 Sep).

The accused had his charge read out to him via video and was ordered to undergo psychiatric observation.

He initially did not understand the charge that he was accused of, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

After the interpreter translated it to Hokkien, Chng claimed that the victim had robbed him.

He will return to court next month. If found guilty of murder, Chng could face the death penalty.

Background of Beach Road murder

The police were first alerted to an incident at Beach Road and found the victim unconscious when they arrived.

In viral footage of the aftermath, paramedics and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were shown scrambling around to tend to an elderly man who needed CPR.

Police officers were seen speaking to eyewitnesses and guarding the accused who was in handcuffs.

The attacker was then taken away while the victim was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was pronounced dead later that day.

Our condolences to the victim’s loved ones

This is truly a tragic turn of events and we pass on our deepest condolences to his family.

We also hope the accused will be served justice and seek the help that he may need.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.