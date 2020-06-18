Visitors Must Keep Safe Distance of 1m Between People, Camping Sites & Barbeque Pits Still Closed

More information has been released regarding the resumption of most facets of Singapore life as we move into Phase 2 on Friday (19 Jun).

While our parks were open throughout the ‘Circuit Breaker’, and were a popular place for outdoor exercise during that period, a lot of recreational facilities within the parks, as well as beaches and carparks, were closed.

Now, the National Parks Board (NParks) has confirmed that most recreational facilities will open, but with the usual safe distancing guidelines that include keeping to groups of no more than 5 people.

NParks releases list of reopened facilities

In a a media release on its website, NParks listed out all the facilities that will be reopened under Phase 2:

Beaches Carparks in our parks, gardens and nature reserves Food and beverage outlets in gardens and parks Convenience stores, retail and recreation outlets Dog runs Hot spring stations at Sembawang Hot Spring Park Fishing areas Fitness corners/stations, football fields Hardcourts, skate parks, and amphitheatres Lawns and fields Playgrounds/Nature Playgardens, including Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden Other facilities such as shelters, benches, viewing towers Function spaces (for wedding solemnisations only and with a cap of 20 persons, excluding the solemniser)

NParks also said that F&B outlets in gardens and parks, like all other F&B outlets across Singapore, won’t be allowed to accept dine-in groups of more than 5 people.

As for convenience stores, retail and recreation outlets, they will have to follow safe management measures outlined by Enterprise Singapore.

Additionally, you can have picnics and take part in a ball game with your friends again, as social and recreational activities will be allowed, subject to the “rule of 5”.

Safe distancing measures must be followed

As with all public places in Singapore during Phase 2, the “rule of 5” will apply in parks and recreational facilities from 19 Jun.

That means no heading out in groups of more than 5 people.

Also, do keep to the usual safe distance of 1m between one another, even if you’re part of the same group, NPark said.

Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating, drinking, taking medicine or doing strenuous exercise.

To help visitors ensure they can practice safe distancing in park, NParks has also rolled out a visitorship tracker.

Prospective park-goers can check out SafeDistParks.nparks.gov.sg to see which parks are seeing a high number of visitors and avoid them.

Camping sites & barbeque pits still closed

Unfortunately, not all nature facilities will be open yet — for example, if you want to have a barbeque, that’s still not possible.

NParks has also provided a list of what won’t be opening, so if you’re intending to visit these places, you’ll have to wait a while longer:

Camping sites and barbeque pits Bukit Timah Nature Reserve – Exhibition Hall East Coast Park – Forest Adventure Fort Canning Park – Battlebox Pulau Ubin – Nature Gallery, Chek Jawa Visitor Centre and Ubin camping areas and campsites Singapore Botanic Gardens – National Orchid Garden, Heritage Museum, Ethnobotany Centre, Library, CDL Green Gallery, Seed Bank Sisters’ Islands Marine Park – Marine Park Public Gallery Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve – Mangrove and Nature Galleries St John’s Island Lodge – including the holiday bungalow and three campsites

According to a media release by the Singapore Land Authority, the St John’s Island Lodge will still be closed as “activities there tend to involve large numbers of people”. Since there’s a huge possibility they will be in contact for a long time, virus transmission is higher.

Don’t forget to follow safe distancing rules

While recreation in Singapore is finally getting closer to normal, while you’re enjoying life with your friends, please don’t forget to follow safe distancing rules.

The virus hasn’t disappeared yet, and to protect ourselves and other people around you, do be mindful

Featured image adapted from Facebook.