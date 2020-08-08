Beauty In The Pot Meat Cake Is Topped With Meat Candles Or Marshmallows

When we think of celebrating birthdays, a cake would usually kick festivities into full swing.

For those among us who don’t exactly fancy the added chiffon calories or sweet cream, perhaps a meatier version will send your tastebuds into overdrive.

Beauty in the Pot, a popular hotpot chain, has been offering ‘meat cakes’ for birthday guests in Taipei, Taiwan and we’re absolutely here for it.

Here’s how it works based on netizen reviews so that if the concept ever comes to Singapore, you’ll know what to expect.

Meat cake for birthday carnivores

Beauty in the Pot fans will know their signature dish involves rich soup base infused with collagen for hearty hotpot dinners.

We can imagine no better pairing to all these ingredients than a thicc stack of well-marbled meat arranged like an adorable cake adorned with a unicorn ‘horn’.

Here’s a close up of the ‘雪花牛肉肉蛋糕’ – translated in English to, ‘Snow Marbled Beef Meat Cake’.

Reviews state that the Singapore-based restaurant had introduced this dish recently to help patrons celebrate their birthdays.

Swirl it in hot broth for a delicate finish

The first step to enjoying it would be to take off the garnishes — which appear to be marshmallows and edible roll wafers.

A gentle lift of the chopstick and quick shabu shabu swishing movement of thinly sliced marbled meat in hot broth will give you a satisfying mouthful.

Don’t forget to pair it with different broths to fully experience the flavours available — Beauty in the Pot’s staples include herbal chicken, tomato & mala soup bases.

Rosette clad installations fit for queens

With the addition of collagen to achieve thick soup broths, Beauty in the Pot’s loyal clientele have typically involved customers who love their pink aesthetic.

Taiwan’s branch takes this concept and stretches it further, with rose wall installations and charming pastel booths.

Photo ops as a bona fide pop star at these elaborate themed photobooths are definitely part of the experience.

You can also expect chio eating booths paired with floral petal chandeliers at regular eating areas.

A crowned rosette bear fronting our ‘queen-for-a-day’ insta-stories will definitely be a mega plus in our books.

There’s even a playspace for the kiddos — all decked out in 50 shades of pink too of course.

While we’re not sure why these concepts haven’t been implemented in Singapore’s branches yet, it could be on the cards in the future soon.

Getting to Beauty in the Pot in Taipei

International travel isn’t allowed or advisable right now, we’ve still helped you figure out how to get to this Beauty in the Pot branch — so you can bookmark it for future travels.

Here’s the Google Map pin of the address.

Address: Matsuhisa Road, Xinyi District, Taipei No. 12, 7th floor ATT 4 FUN mall

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun, 11am-2am (last order 12am)

Contact No: +886 (02) 7737-8758

Since Beauty in the Pot is owned by locally-based Paradise Group, we’re crossing our fingers that this concept will come to Singapore’s shores soon.

What do you think of this entirely pink hotpot restaurant & meat cake? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Instagram.