Bedok 85 Market & Jurong Point FairPrice Visited By Covid-19 Patients On 6 Jul

As of 6 July, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has updated the places visited by Covid-19 patients who are confirmed cases. Some of them were visited by unspecified number of patients on multiple days.

The places are:

Fengshan Market & Food Centre (85 Bedok North Street 4) Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2) Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2) Marsiling Lane Market & Cooked Food Centre (20 Marsiling Lane) NTI Food Court (964 Jurong West Street 91)

Those who visited these places on the same days and timings are strongly advised to closely monitor their health. However, MOH has stated there is no need to avoid these areas as they have been sanitised & cleaned thoroughly.

1. Fengshan Market & Food Centre (Bedok 85 Market)

An Covid-19 patient visited Fengshan Market & Food Centre – commonly known as Bedok 85 Market – on 28 Jun (Sun).

Source

The patient was there from 8.30am-9am.

2. Northpoint City

Patients were at Northpoint City on 28 Jun for a prolonged period of time, from 1.20pm-5.55pm.

Source

They visited Xin Wang Hong Kong Café, and Joe & Dough while they were in the mall.

3. Jurong Point

Patients also visited Jurong Point on 28 Jun, as well as 1 Jul.

They were at the mall from 3.20pm-4.50pm on 28 Jun, where they visited COURTS and Toast Box.

Source

On 1 July, they were at the mall from 2.10pm-2.40pm and visited only NTUC FairPrice.

4. Marsiling Lane Market & Cooked Food Centre

On 28 Jun also, patients visited Marsiling Lane Market & Cooked Food Centre. They were at the premises for an hour, from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Source

5. NTI Food Court

Patients also visited the NTI Food Court at 964 Jurong West Street 91 on 1 Jul, from 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Source

Monitor your health closely

If you visited any of these places on the same days and timings as the patients, do monitor your health closely.

Should you begin to exhibit any symptoms like a runny nose, fever or a cough, do visit a doctor immediately.

We’d like to remind our readers to take care & stay vigilant as it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially as we resume religious services and movie screenings soon too.

Featured image adapted from TouTiaoSG.