Confirmed Covid-19 Case Visited Bedok Mosque Almost Daily In 1 Week

With Singapore’s economy reopening, the community cases of Covid-19 began to rise once again.

While it hasn’t lead to community spread yet, several places frequented by many Singaporeans have been visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

One of the places was Masjid Al-Ansar, at Bedok North Avenue 1.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) released a Facebook post detailing the patient’s visit, asking visitors who’d been there at the same time to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

Patient visited Bedok mosque 8 times

The patient visited the mosque 8 times over 7 days, from 26 Jun-2 Jul.

The times and dates the patient was present at the mosque are as follows, in the infographic by MUIS.

MUIS shared that the Ministry of Health (MOH) informed them of the patient on 7 Jul — 5 days after they were last at the mosque.

Those who visited the mosque, or were in the vicinity of 155 Bedok North Avenue 1, are strongly advised to monitor their health for at least 14 days from the date of their visit.

Contact tracing & time limits kept others safe

Despite the frequent visits, MUIS assured visitors that they were at low risk due to the possible contact being transient.

According to MOH, the time restrictions limited interactions between worshippers, making any contact shorter and thus putting them at lower risk of infection.

Contact tracing also played a part in helping MOH and MUIS keep tabs on potentially infected visitors, and inform them to monitor their health.

Do not take stability for granted

Many of us have grown accustomed to signing in with SafeEntry and wearing masks out all the time, but we’ve forgotten that the pandemic is far from over.

Though we’re allowed to go out and life is practically back to normal, we must still remain cautious and vigilant at all times.

Another outbreak could occur at any moment, and it’s absolutely possible that we revert to the dreaded ‘Circuit Breaker’. No one wants that, so let’s continue to do our part, and never take the situation for granted.

