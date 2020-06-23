Bedok North Floods On 23 Jun Due To Morning Heavy Rain

For the rest of the month, Singaporeans can expect aircon temperatures with an incoming wave of heavy storms.

Cancelling plans is not the only downside to this chilly June weather, floods might become more frequent.

Following a morning downpour, citizens spotted ankle-high waters at Bedok North, as seen in this video by Facebook user ZamriBoy Kamarudin.

Judging by turbulent waters, it looks like we may need to forsake vehicles, and travel using a sampan instead.

Flash flood at Bedok North

According to the Facebook post, flash floods had hit Changi Fire Station, located along Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road.

Evidently, the flood occurred due to heavy rain experienced almost nationwide this morning (23 Jun).

As seen in the video, cars are struggling to weave through the stream, as water levels were reaching up to their tyres.

Netizens in the area took to social media to warn fellow Singaporeans about the ongoing situation.

Bedok North reportedly floods often

In another video by SG Roads Vigilante, bright green buses are seen fighting against the raging current along Upper Changi Road, known to experience frequent floods during rain showers.

Some even joke that we might need sampans to get to work, seeing how turbulent the waters are.

The flash floods were likely due a large drain located along Bedok Road, according to a netizen in the comments.

Citizens should avoid that area

Thundery showers are expected to last till 11am today (23 Jun), according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Hence, Singaporeans near Changi Fire Station should stay vigilant and try to avoid that area as much as possible.

