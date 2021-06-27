Bedok Prima Deli Staff Allegedly Denies Malay Customer Waffle, Sells It To Chinese Man Instead

Singapore is often touted as a racially diverse country where people of different backgrounds live harmoniously alongside one another.

Unfortunately, there have been high-profile incidents of racism recently that are a major cause for concern.

On Saturday (26 Jun), another such incident has gone viral on social media. Izah, a Malay lady, shared her unpleasant experience of buying a waffle from Prima Deli at Bedok mall.

Source

She alleged that she was told there were no more waffles, but when a Chinese man approached with the same order, the staff said there was 1 left.

The lady called out the behaviour, saying that it was racist. Prima Deli is now investigating the incident.

Staff says waffles are sold out

According to the post, Izah said she visited Prima Deli in Bedok Mall at around 9pm on Saturday.

Source

Walking up to the stall, she didn’t notice the sign indicating that waffles had been sold out, so she asked the staff if they had any left.

Speaking to MS News, she shared that the 2 staff replied, “No”.

Stepping back to see if she could order another snack, the lady noticed another Malay woman asking for waffles.

The staff gave her the same reply.

Bedok Prima Deli staff sells waffle to a Chinese man

However, within less than a minute, a Chinese man came by and asked the staff in Mandarin if they had any waffles available.

Izah, who understood Mandarin, was appalled when she heard the staff say that there was 1 more waffle left. They then prepared the waffle for him.

Feeling upset, Izah confronted the staff.

1 of the ladies reportedly replied that they only had 1 left while the other staff allegedly gave her a stare.

Izah said she felt angry over the unfair treatment. As a paying customer, she opined that if there was only 1 waffle left, it should have been sold to her because she was first in line.

As a result, she felt that the staff were being racist towards her.

Prima Deli investigating

Izah has since lodged a complaint to Prima Deli.

Responding to MS News‘ queries, a Prima Deli spokesperson said:

We are aware of the experience that one of our customers faced at a PrimaDéli franchise outlet shared in a Facebook post.

At PrimaDéli, we take a very serious view of the matter as we do not tolerate such disrespectful behaviour. We are investigating this matter with our franchise outlet owner to get to the root of the incident.

We have also reached out to the affected customer so that we can keep her updated on this.

Hope company gets to the bottom of the incident

This encounter is potentially problematic if Izah’s claims are true.

Hopefully, Prima Deli can swiftly get to the bottom of the incident and take necessary action if their staff were found to be at fault.

As Singapore progresses onwards as a racially harmonious society, we believe local companies should stand on the side of equality and acceptance.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.