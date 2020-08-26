Bendemeer Kopitiam Owner Suffers Injuries On Left Arm By Knife-Wielding Man

They say blood is thicker than water, and we’d do anything to keep our loved ones out of harm’s way.

A 31-year-old son in Bendemeer did just that, when he saw his father in immediate danger as a knife-wielding man stepped into their premises.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the son had jumped in to save his dad in the nick of time. Unfortunately, he ended up getting severely injured in the process.

Bendemeer kopitiam boss was working when attack occurred

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday (25 Aug) afternoon at the coffee shop at Block 27 Bendemeer Road.

Coffee shop owner Mr Wu, 69, was reportedly working at his office on the 2nd floor when another elderly man called Mr Yang, 73, barged in with a 15-cm fruit knife.

Hearing the commotion, Mr Wu’s son immediately came to his father’s rescue.

The 31-year-old, however, suffered severe injuries in the process, including deep cuts to his chest and arms. Thankfully, The Straits Times reports that he is in stable condition.

Mr Wu senior also suffered injuries of his own and was later seen with a bandage over his left arm.

Mr Yang and the younger Wu were brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while Mr Wu senior was conveyed to Raffles Hospital for treatment.

The elder Wu as he was brought to Raffles Hospital

The 73-year-old assailant has since been arrested for causing harm with a dangerous weapon.

The police are currently investigating the incident. However, Lianhe Zaobao reported that the attack was believed to be revenge-driven.

Hope all parties make a speedy recovery

We hope the injuries to all parties are merely superficial and that they will make a full recovery soon.

Kudos to the younger Wu, who despite the dangerous situation, came to his father’s rescue. Things could have turned out a lot worse if it wasn’t for the 31-year-old.

