Bentley Bumper Detached After Crashing Into Honda That Suddenly Slowed Down Along ECP

Seeing a motorist directly ahead on the road ‘jam brake’ is arguably one of the most terrifying experiences a driver could face.

An accident is sure to occur if a substantial distance is not maintained.

On Wednesday (22 Jul), a video was uploaded on the My Grandfather’s Road Facebook page, showing a red Bentley vehicle crashing into a Honda car on the ECP after the latter jammed on the brakes.

You can watch the full video below.

Red Bentley tried to siam Honda on ECP but fails

At the start of the video, nothing seems amiss as the red Bentley vehicle cruises along the right-most lane of Westbound ECP.

At around the 4-second mark, the black Honda vehicle ahead comes to a complete stop.

It appears that the driver of the Bentley vehicle didn’t notice this as the continental car continues at around the same pace.

But it was already too late when the driver realises this.

Despite making a sharp swerve to the right, the left side of the Bentley’s bonnet collides into the Honda and was even thrown into the air for a brief second.

The right side of the Honda’s boot was severely damaged as a result of the collision — with a huge dent and part of the car’s frame exposed.

The red Bentley also suffered significant damage to its front, with part of its front bumper detached from the bonnet.

Accident apparently occurred in Dec 2019

According to the timestamp on the dashcam footage, the accident apparently happened in Dec 2019.

However, it was recently reshared on Facebook and has since gone viral with over 200 shares at the time of writing.

It also garnered a slew of comments, most of which criticised the driver of the Honda for coming to such a sudden stop.

Another netizen suggested that the entire incident could have been an insurance fraud.

Stay safe on the road

While it is almost impossible to ascertain the reason behind the sudden stop, we hope all motorists will be extra careful on the road, not just to avoid falling for alleged scams, but for their own safety too.

