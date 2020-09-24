Best Denki’s Big Bonus Sale At Ngee Ann City, IMM & Junction 8

No living room is complete without a massive screen.

After all, if you truly consider yourself as a movie buff, you’d appreciate films better when they’re on a well-lit, high-res display.

With Work-From-Home expected to last till 2021, it’s high time to consider a well-needed TV upgrade — a 33-inch won’t do for bae or the fam. Enter Best Denki’s latest sale, with more than 30% off on selected TVs till 28 Sep.

Besides smart screens, there’ll also be home appliances & electronics going at up to 50% off at Ngee Ann City, IMM & Junction 8 outlets.

We’ve done the research for you, so you can head straight to what’s worth copping in-store on sale day.

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV for high-res, vibrant colours

Having a Smart TV is the way to go these days because it has all your streaming services on one platform.

But there’s no fun in watching Enola Holmes on Netflix when your siblings’ big heads get in the way.

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV

Samsung’s widescreen 55-inch QLED TV is going for a steal at 30% off — to keep family bickering over bobbing heads onscreen to the minimum on Friday movie nights.

Philips cordless handstick vacuum cleaner at $249

This might come as news to you, but the end of 2020 is nigh. You’ll have to start prepping for spring cleaning again to impress your guests during Christmas and Chinese New Year soon.

Best to arm yourself with a capable cleaning companion — this cordless vacuum by Phillips will help you combat dust bunnies for 54% off its OG price.

Philips Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner – $249 (UP $549)

We’re sure cleaning every nook and cranny of the house won’t be a cumbersome task, with no wires or cords to trip over.

Dyson Airwrap launch with new colour exclusive to Best Denki

Since Phase 3 is on the horizon, we can expect more wedding invitations in your inbox now that up to 100 guests are allowed.

But looking stylish for important occasions is pretty hard with a mask. Perhaps it’s time to let your hair steal the show instead.

Swap your straight hair with luscious curls for the night using this Dyson Airwrap styler.

Adding to their existing array of colours, Dyson is launching a new Copper/Silver colour for the Dyson Airwrap on 25 Sep, exclusive only to Best Denki retail outlets.

Additional 10% off electronics, home & kitchen appliances

Besides installing your dream TV for a home cinema, you can also expect a plethora of discounts across all sorts of appliances at the 4-day sale.

You may have noticed your stove getting a little rusty as everyone’s been cooking since WFH began. A spanking new unit will help your mum whip up her signature dishes in style.

Look out for selected models of gas ranges, hobs & hoods going for 10% off — as well as similarly discounted appliances to make your WFH life a little easier:

Kitchen appliances & beauty products

Vacuums, fans, air coolers (major brands)

Europace portable aircon

Mirrorless/DSLR cameras

Getting free gifts is like slapping on extra crispy fries on the side with a juicy burger. An unexpected, but welcomed treat awaits patrons who cart out the following items:

Selected Daikin aircon models-

– Free gift: Dyson Tower Fan AM07

– Free gift: Dyson Tower Fan AM07 Selected Android mobiles & tablet

– Up to $40 cash vouchers

– Up to $40 cash vouchers Selected laptops

– Up to $670 worth of free gifts

Up to $300 instant discounts with purchase

Big ticket items often come with a heavy price commitment, but that’s where additional discounts can soften the blow on your paychecks.

For Best Denki’s flash sale till 28 Sep, patrons can expect the following discounts based on a tiered minimum spend.

The first tier of instant discount unlocks at $500 worth of spending. You can head down to one of the 3 Best Denki stores at Ngee Ann City, IMM & Junction 8 to find out more or visit this site for more information.

By clocking a minimum spend of $100 in stores, you’ll also stand a chance to take home $500 cash every week. Carting out items under the following brands will double your chances:

Sony

Sharp

Tefal

Rowenta

Krups

Braun

Dell

So if you’ve been meaning to help mum makeover her home ‘restaurant’ anyway, we’re sure she won’t say no to additional cashback to host another family steamboat.

Available in 3 outlets at Ngee Ann City, IMM & Junction 8

Thankfully, the 3 Best Denki outlets with these offers are mostly centrally located. Westies can also head to IMM to check out these in-store offers till Monday (28 Sep).

We’ve collated the deets on how to get there below.

Ngee Ann City – Best Denki

Address: 391 Orchard Road, #05-01/04 Ngee Ann City Podium, Singapore 238872

Opening Time:

Mon-Fri, 11am-9pm

Sat-Sun, 10:30am–9:30pm

Nearest MRT: Orchard Station

Best Denki IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #03-33 to 47 IMM Building, Singapore 609601

Opening Time:

Mon-Fri, 11am-9pm

Sat-Sun, 10:30am–9:30pm

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

Best Denki Junction 8

Address: 9 Bishan Place, #03-02 Junction 8, Singapore 579837

Opening Time:

Mon-Fri, 11am-9pm

Sat-Sun, 10:30am–9:30pm

Nearest MRT: Bishan Station

Investing in your homes for more quality time with the fam

Though 2020 has been trying for most of us, we couldn’t have tahan-ed the “Circuit Breaker” without the company of our loved ones.

When we tuck into a bowl of mum’s piping hot soup after we pang gang from WFH duties, it’s good to remember exactly why – and who – we’re hustling for.

A meaningful gift like a new stove top or toaster oven will go a long way in affirming our appreciation for the fam’s unconditional support.

That’s also why it’s only fitting that we invest not only our money, but more time with them in the months to come, even after Phase 2 is over.

