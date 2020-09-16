Best Denki City Square Mall Has Massive Discounts On TVs & Home Appliances Till 20 Sep

Staying indoors and working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic has probably caused your water and electricity bills to skyrocket.

More than that, using your appliances for longer periods of time has likely resulted in wear and tear, which you might hesitate to fix. But with discounts of up to 80% at City Square Mall’s Best Denki, you won’t have to think twice.

Get that new laptop, TV or fridge at attractive prices so you won’t spend more than you can afford.

TVs & surround sound systems for your home cinema

With works resuming for Build To Order (BTO) flats, young couples are getting their home decor back in full swing.

Your living room won’t be complete without a huge LED TV screen, which you can get for roughly $300 at Best Denki.

Sony fans who really need that super sharp image can go for their Bravia Smart TV, which will set you back $399.

Add a surround sound system for a few hundred dollars more, and you can recreate a cinematic experience right at home.

Prices go as low as $225, so you can enjoy the sweet sound of the bass thumping through the speakers. Just keep it at a reasonable volume so you won’t disturb the neighbours.

With the recent cool weather and ongoing climate change, you’d want to keep your home airy the more economical way.

Thankfully, standing fans are on sale for as low as $45, so getting a few to place around the house won’t cost you too much.

Kitchen appliances for the newbie home chef

WFH and the need to be more thrifty in the current pandemic has surely pushed many of us into the kitchen for the first time, to prepare our meals.

Whether it be wear and tear or misuse, a new kitchen appliance would make for an exciting addition. A blender, for example, is a staple every home chef needs.

A basic unit costs roughly $50, which is more than a worthy investment.

The centerpiece of every kitchen, of course, is the refrigerator, which keeps all your food and BBT fresh.

Models that were previously priced above $1,000 now cost a few hundred dollars less, so you’ll be making quite a lot of savings for sure.

Best Denki moving out sale at City Square Mall

The clearance sale at Best Denki City Square Mall will last only till this Sunday (20 Sep).

Since they’ve named it the moving out sale, it’s likely that the store won’t be around anymore after that.

Here’s all the information you need:

Address: 180 Kitchener Rd, #B2-01/04 City Square Mall, Singapore 208539

Opening hours: Mon – Fri 11am -9pm, Sat & Sun 10.30am – 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Farrer Park

We’d suggest heading down soon before everything sells out, so hurry and jio your bae or family members.

