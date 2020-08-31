Big Bad Wolf Books Sale To Go Online In Singapore From 17-20 Sep 2020

True bookworms everywhere would have heard of the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale, a massive fair which takes place frequently in neighbouring Malaysia.

Source

Before, most of us at home could only stare wide-eyed at the gargantuan halls filled with endless rows of books. But this year, we’ll get to be a part of it as the sale is finally coming to Singapore.

Source

Of course, due to Covid-19 measures, the sale is happening online, but that doesn’t mean the titles on offer will be any less exciting.

Millions of copies available for purchase

A virtual sale means missing out on the atmosphere of what could have been the biggest book fair you’ve seen in your life, but look at the bright side.

The poster states that over 20 million books across 30,000 titles will be available, so saying you’ll be spoilt for choice would be a gross understatement.

Source

With that many books to choose from, we bet you’ll have a headache trying to decide what you really want at the end.

Good thing is, you won’t have to stress out more by joining a snaking queue at the cashier, since you can simply check out online.

No fighting your way past a huddle of humans flipping through some books a little too long in the aisle either.

Source

We’d say the online shopping option will add a lot more convenience so you can breeze through your book haul.

Sale lasts 4 days in Sep 2020

The Big Bad Wolf Books Sale will take place from 17 to 20 Sep 2020, so mark your calendars for the big event.

There’s a VIP priority access the day before (16 Sep), though no other details are available right now.

For those who can’t contain your excitement, follow the Big Bad Wolf Books Facebook page so you can keep up to date with the latest development.

Everyone else, get your credit cards ready for your largest book haul in ages.

Featured image adapted from Big Bad Wolf.