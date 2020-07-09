3 People Fall Off A Boat In S’pore Waters Off Tuas Coast, 1 Body Found The Next Day

On Tuesday (7 Jul) morning, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received an alert from the Malaysian authorities.

3 people had fallen off a boat off the coast of Tuas, it said.

The MPA sent Singapore boats to find them, and has so far recovered 1 body from the waters.

Source

Craft was 2.1 nautical miles off Tuas coast

In a press release on Wednesday (8 Jul), the MPA said that it was told by Malaysia about the incident at about 8am on Tuesday (7 Jul).

The 3 people fell overboard from a craft that was approximately 2.1 nautical miles off the coast of Tuas.

Search-and-rescue operations involved 4 vessels

On receiving the news, the MPA promptly dispatched 4 vessels to take part in search-and-rescue operations, it said.

The search team comprised 2 MPA patrol craft, 1 Police Coast Guard craft and one Republic of Singapore Navy vessel.

Source

Body found the next day

The next day, on Wednesday (8 Jul) at about 8.45am, the Police Coast Guard told MPA that it had found a body.

The body was recovered and is now being examined to determine if it belongs to one of the people who fell overboard the craft.

The other missing people are still being searched for, and the operation is still being coordinated by MPA, it said.

The MPA has also sent out navigational safety broadcasts to nearby ships to inform it if they see the missing people.

Source

Condolences to the family of the deceased

Whether or not the body belongs to one of the 3 people who fell into the water, we wish the family of the deceased our condolences.

Hopefully, all the missing people can be found soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.