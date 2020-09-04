SPCA Cat From Boon Keng Rescue Is Ready For Adoption

We’ve often heard stories of daring rescues by SPCA Singapore, but the story of Florentine will put an UwU smile on your face this Friday.

On Thursday (3 Sep), the animal rescue group shone a spotlight on a cat who was rescued in Boon Keng earlier this year. She’s since grown into her own and is seeking a fur-ever home in Singapore.

Here’s their post in full. We summarise the touching ordeal and her subsequent recovery below.

Battled skin condition, liver issues & anaemia

Behind her striking amber gaze and perky ears in the picture lie an inspiring story of survival as Florentine has come a long way since her initial rescue.

Earlier this year, the 1-year-old kitty had been found “emaciated” with “yellow-ish skin” at Boon Keng.

Upon further testing at the clinic, vets determined that she was anaemic and suffered from “liver issues”.

A long road to recovery

An intensive treatment period ensued. SPCA’s team describes IV fluid therapy & daily syringe feeding to put some healthy weight on the feline.

A “high calorie prescription diet” was used, along with liver supplements & antibiotics.

Thankfully, the efforts of the team paid off and her liver recovered to acceptable test values over time.

Seeking a forever home after ordeal

Florentine has definitely shown her tenacity over the past few months and has definitely blossomed into a fine young feline lady.

SPCA shared in their Facebook post that she’s now ready to to be welcomed into a loving home.

Families with an open space in their homes & hearts may DM SPCA Singapore here for more information on possible adoption.

All the best, Florentine

We can learn a lot from the tenacity and resilience of animals around us who’ve been leading their own lives alongside ours.

Kudos to SPCA Singapore’s team for picking up on Florentine’s case and giving the young cat a new lease of life.

MS News wishes her plenty of UwU smiles in her future for the lucky owners who will soon become the family she deserves.

